He’s been on the job a couple of weeks, but because of other pressing business, we haven’t been able to offer a comprehensive welcome to Francisco Durán, the new superintendent of schools in Arlington.
(First order of business: While we appreciate and celebrate those who have earned doctorates in a wide array of fields, we only use “Dr.” in print to refer to those in the medical profession. So it’ll be “Superintendent Durán” in our coverage.)
We wish the superintendent well, but sure hope he understands what he has gotten into. Having arrived from Fairfax County Public Schools, he knows a thing or two about school-system dysfunction, but in Fairfax, the school system is so huge, the dysfunction sometimes (fortunately) gets diluted. In Arlington (unfortunately) it often gets concentrated.
We offer the new schools czar this primer:
• The previous superintendent, Patrick Murphy, had checked out, leadership-wise, long before his departure last August. He saw the writing on the wall and got out while the getting was good.
• The interim superintendent, Cintia Johnson, is a decent person and good administrator. But she clearly was a stop-gap, and as such could not, or would not, exercise forceful leadership, either before crisis time hit in March or after.
• Turnover among some positions at the top of the “executive leadership team” has been significant in recent years. Hard to build cohesion with a constant staff merry-go-round.
• School Board members are marching to their own muses. Two are on the way out the door; a third attempted to move up to the County Board only to be rejected by Democratic voters; a fourth used to be a vote for common sense but seems to have thrown his hands up in exasperation; and the fifth is still trying to figure out what she wants to make of the job.
• The so-called teachers’ union, which for decades had been declawed by Virginia law preventing collective bargaining, suddenly looks like it is going to gain that power back. The constant hectoring of Arlington Education Association leadership was tolerable, even mildly amusing, when it counted for nothing; it’s not going to be so much fun going forward.
• Parents insist upon gold-plated facilities and programs, paid for at the expense of the business community and the large majority of county residents who do not have children in classrooms. That sense of entitlement bloats budgets beyond any sense of fiscal sanity, and makes them harder to cut when economic times are tough.
• Many residents long since have given up on APS’s “community-engagement” processes, accepting that too often they serve merely as fig leaves to cover decisions already made. Meanwhile, the loudest voices, often amplified on social media, drown out more moderate ones.
• Finally, the school system talks a good game on the social-justice front, but the facts stubbornly resist that narrative. The “achievement gap” persists, and this is the school system, after all, that had to acknowledge (under threat of severe federal-government sanctions) that it was failing to address the educational needs of Arlington’s large cohort of limited-English-proficient students. That’s right: The Trump administration stood up for, and acted on behalf of, Arlington students of color, stepping in to correct systemic failures by Arlington school leaders. Ouch.
Good luck, Superintendent Durán. You’ve stepped into a challenge, that’s for sure. Now it’s time to get to business and try to wrangle the chaotic situation under control.
