[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As we knew they would, and with the requisite amount of hokum expected from low-level politicians attempting to wrap themselves in sanctimony, Democrats on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors have ordered the removal of Confederate monuments on government property.
Not to be left out, officials in Arlington, Falls Church and, presumably, other local jurisdictions will be tripping all over themselves in coming months to root out and eradicate any reference to events or people from the past that their current sensibilities find disagreeable.
Whatever. We take no position on all this virtue-signaling foolishness because we are not going to waste our time with it. But for those elected officials across the region headed down this road, we do wish to pose a question.
Let’s say those of you who embark on this behavior are dug out of the ground and brought back to life 150 years from now. Do you believe the views of society in the year 2170 will comport with yours of 2020?
Only a fool would expect that; we are all inherently imperfect people, (hopefully) aspiring to the better angels of our nature but finding ourselves falling short or led astray. And you never know what positions that are seen by some as forward-thinking today might be seen as abominations by those who come later. (We’ve got a few guesses.)
The best any of us can hope for is that we will be judged by succeeding generations based on the times and circumstances in which we lived, and we can only pray that said judgment will be made with humanity and empathy – two concepts quite foreign to many of politicians today.
At least those in local elected office circa 2020 need not fear that any monuments celebrating their own achievements will ever face the prospect of removal by later generations. Because nobody, but nobody, will be erecting statues to this self-satisfied, parochial gaggle.
• • •
And for the record, this all applies to those on the right as well as those on the left. It’s just that, nowadays, those on the left have become, by far, the more myopic and judgmental.
As John Lennon put it: “Strange days, indeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.