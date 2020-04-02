[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
New York City endured two major (really major) blackouts in years gone by, one in 1965 and another in 1977.
In the first, the public got through the situation with humor and pluck while waiting for the lights to come back on. Twelve years later, after the city itself had become a bit of a cesspool for a variety of societal reasons, the hours spent in the dark were tense and violent, causing many to decide it was time to abandon the Big Apple for good.
While today’s health situation is no direct parallel, the nation is at a crossroads. Which way are we headed: Retaining our sanity, common sense and spirit, or devolving into a “Lord of the Flies” scenario?
Thus far, Americans have been willing to put up with the (often contradictory) decision-making from elected, appointed and self-appointed leaders to address the COVID-19 pandemic. But if those in charge don’t gauge the ever-changing mood of the public well and react to it, 2020 could end up having a long, hot summer – a phrase coined during a spate of race riots in 1967 – as public acquiescence to rule-making withers and the already spotty faith in those who lead all levels of government ebbs further.
We can hope that the virus spins itself out over coming weeks, but what if it lingers, or if it – or something similar – opts for an encore performance in early 2021?
The options will be two, and only two:
• Maintain the bunker mentality that the country thus far has exhibited, at the risk of demolishing what’s left of economic and societal norms.
• Accept that such an option is simply, in the words of government leaders, “unsustainable,” and that life must go on, even if it means the virus may spread and society’s most vulnerable will be more at risk.
President Trump, a few commentators and some in the public found themselves pilloried for daring to suggest that we ensure our efforts to contain COVID-19 don’t cause more lasting damage that the virus itself might. After all, tens of thousands die each year in the U.S. due to the other communicable diseases, not to mention violence and traffic accidents; the broader community does not grind to a standstill.
The longer this lingers, getting back to life and making the best of the situation will become the inevitable option – yet it will be all the more difficult.
