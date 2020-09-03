Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.