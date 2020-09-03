Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington government meets its goal of being “world-class” in a number of areas – by now we’ve all received our property and car-tax bills that are due in October, allowing plenty of time for us to ponder what, exactly, we are getting for the world-class taxes we hand over to our local officials.
And when it comes to the COVID crisis, the government’s performance has been decidedly hit-or-miss. Sometimes world-class, sometimes half-assed.
For instance, what’s the hold-up with restoring library services?
While neighboring Fairfax County has had its branches (all of them) reopened since mid-July, Arlington continues to offer far fewer opportunities for its residents.
If you want library materials (your tax dollars paid for them, after all), you can’t go to a library and pick them off the shelves, as in Fairfax and many other places. Instead, you have to follow a Rube Goldberg-esque procedure:
• You order them online, then wait (and sometimes wait, and wait, and wait some more) for the items to make their journey to the Barbara Donnellan Auditorium at Central Library.
• You then have a number of days (it started as 10, then was cut to five, but seems to be variable now) to pick up the materials, or off they are trundled back to the stacks.
The process certainly is better than nothing, but when first implemented earlier this summer, it should have been considered a very temporary-cum-momentary stop-gap, as it’s a far cry what many library systems across the nation are now providing their patrons.
If Fairfax can get its libraries open, you’d think the smaller and theoretically more nimble Arlington government would be embarrassed to be upstaged. Seems not.
We reached out to County Manager Mark Schwartz, who will make the ultimate decision, and got back a somewhat nebulous reply both as to when the libraries might reopen (not anytime soon, it appears) and the reasons for their staying shuttered (the same excuses being used for schools being closed, and even less convincing).
Who knows what’s going on behind the scenes, but as we’ve reported before, if you are expecting County Board members to be pushing staff to work harder to get essential services (and yes, we consider libraries essential) back up and running expeditiously, you may be waiting a while. Our elected officials seem more interested in publicly wagging their fingers at the Clarendon bar crowd. It’s easier than doing the heavy lifting of getting government back on track.
***
