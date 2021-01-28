[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County government has embarked on what it calls “zMOD.”
Not “SCMODs” – fans of “Blues Brothers” will remember that one – but rather “zMOD” (standing for “Zoning Ordinance Modernization” and which, unlike some government-ese, is a phrase that accurately reflects the endeavor’s purpose).
That the county government’s aging-in-place zoning ordinance needs a rewrite is probably not an arguable question. “Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis,” as the Romans (or any Latin student) might have put it. The times change, and we must change with them.
That being said . . .
Those looking at the provisions being rolled out by county leaders are finding lots of areas that need more discussion. Far more discussion. And attempting to do so in the middle of a pandemic, one that shows no sign of leaving anytime soon and one that has significantly impacted the ability of the public to have input into its governance, is not the way to go.
Cynics would argue that’s exactly why this process is being rushed through – to sneak things past those who in normal times might have caught them. Perhaps. But we’d argue it is in the county government’s best interests to have more scrutiny, not less. The input from the public, whether it is accepted in toto by the county government or not, will result in a more robustly vetted zoning document and, most likely, lessen the likelihood that government leaders will have to go back again and again to fix problems that inevitably will crop up. The law of unintended consequences can be unforgiving, after all.
We’d issue this challenge to county leaders: If there is a pressing reason to rush through a generational change in zoning policies (beyond simply to avoid scrutiny), let the community know.
If not, let’s put this all on hold until things get back to a semblance of normal.
• • •
Just to prove we don’t tinkle on the Fairfax government all the time, we think county leaders would be doing the right thing if, as proposed, they gave bonuses those staff who have been on the front lines serving the public in recent months.
They, not bureaucrats who have been able to work from home while not missing a meal or a paycheck, are the real heroes. Giving them a little thank-you cash seems appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.