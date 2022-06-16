As if channeling their inner flight attendant, voters of San Francisco last week said “buh-bye” to radical district attorney Chesa Boudin in a lopsided recall vote, after having earlier ousted some of the nuttier members of that city’s School Board in similar fashion.
(An aside: The sycophantic national media have returned to describing these far-left elected officials as “liberals,” apparently recognizing that the word “progressive” is becoming a millstone for the party and could hurt the chances of keeping Democrats on life support through the midterms. Boudin et al are way to the left of traditional liberals, many of whom are just as appalled at their behavior in office as are others on the political spectrum.)
It’s largely of no real concern to residents of our local area how politics plays out in the once glorious but now feces-, homeless- and crime-ridden San Francisco. The question is: Will our own local Soros-funded commonwealth’s attorneys take heed and start to temper their own far-left tendencies to accommodate a political pendulum that is clearly swinging back to the center and perhaps over to the right?
Not that Northern Virginia’s prosecutors are at any risk of being ousted; Virginia makes recalling elected officials very difficult (rightly so), and one presumes the prosecutors of Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun will find little trouble in their bids for renomination as Democrats next year. The general election likely will be but a formality.
While Loudoun’s top prosecutor seems a little politically clueless and ham-handed, those in Arlington and Fairfax have shown considerably more savoir faire. Will they sashay toward the center in coming months to try and follow the public mood, or at least put out the vibe that they are doing so? We can all wait and see, with fingers crossed. And if it happens, thank the voters of San Francisco.
