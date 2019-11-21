[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Funny how politics works, isn’t it?
For years, Virginia Democrats have worked hand-in-glove with advocates in pressing for purported “non-partisan” redistricting. They even managed to push Republicans the 2019 legislative session to support a constitutional amendment laying out a Rube Goldberg-esque procedure to redraw legislative boundaries in the Old Dominion.
Then came Nov. 5. Democrats won control of both houses of the Virginia legislature, and suddenly, some in the party aren’t so sure that nonpartisan redistricting is really the way to go.
Given the way Virginia’s process to amend its 1971 constitution works, it will require an additional vote on the same language by the General Assembly in early 2020 in order to put the ballot measure before voters next fall. And Democrats are now intimating that, just maybe, that might not be such a good idea after all.
Some elected officials have been quite open about it. Others are just whispering among themselves, hoping they can find a way to dash the dreams of good-government types without paying a political price. If they can, it’ll mean Democrats can set the boundaries that will be in play for the next decade, a decided political advantage.
Odds still favor a constitutional amendment’s getting on the ballot next year. But we’d peg the likelihood at a scant 51 percent; if Democrats can find a way to snuff it out without having their fingerprints all over the murder weapon, rest assured they’ll try to pull it off.
(Eagle-eyed readers will retort that the Sun Gazette has never been a fan of these types of nonpartisan-redistricting proposals, so why should we complain if Democrats use their new power to nix the process? Fair enough, but more important than the merits of the idea is the issue of hypocrisy, which would be on display in a blatant manner if Democrats suppressed this plan from moving forward.)
If the good-government groups that support nonpartisan redistricting find themselves [fornicated] over by Democrats in 2020, perhaps it’ll be a good life lesson – far too often, politicians are your friends only as long as you serve their purposes. After that? さようなら (sayonara).
We’d hope that, if that day arrives, the groups would raise holy hell, but too often they are so tied to Democrats (despite protestations to the contrary) that we don’t think we’ll be hearing much in the way of outrage.
Once more for added emphasis: Funny how politics works, isn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.