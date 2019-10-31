[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In a recent speech before the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, new(ish) Fairfax County Economic Development Authority chief Victor Hoskins threw a little shade in the direction of his former employer, the Arlington County government.
It should have been Fairfax, not Arlington, that won the battle for Amazon’s HQ2 campus, Hoskins suggested, because of Fairfax’s larger, more diverse and more pro-business environment.
Well, he’s mostly right: Fairfax indeed is larger than Arlington (or even Arlington and Alexandria combined, as those two are splitting HQ2 between them). The characterization as more diverse is a tad iffy. But there’s no question that, over the years, Fairfax has been a more hospitable community for economic development than Arlington.
Consider the recent case of The View – a massive mixed-used property approved earlier this month by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, which will bring several buildings, including one topping out at 600 feet, to Tysons. And in the end, nearly everybody (except the McLean Citizens Association, which raised some objections) came away more or less happy with both the end result and the process that led up to it.
As we’ve been noting all year, the election on Nov. 5 is going to result in major turnover in the Board of Supervisors. While the board is likely to remain securely in Democratic hands, it may be a different breed compared to the (mostly) common-sense, non-ideological Democrats that for years have provided, if not perfect, at least mostly effective, leadership for the community.
We hope the incoming board members know better than to try and reinvent the wheel. They should brush up on their county history to see how Fairfax, over the course of 40 years, morphed from a bedroom community to an economic powerhouse. And they should continue efforts to be open and responsive to the business sector. Because if they reverse course, rival communities would be delighted to poach the region’s future economic development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.