As this is being typed up on Tuesday, the leadership at Fairfax County Public Schools remains at least theoretically committed to a partial reopening of classrooms in September, despite pressure (which we believe is exceptionally misplaced) to cave and revert to an all-online format that would run from the start of school to some nebulous point in the perhaps distant future.
We do not suspect FCPS will be able to hold out against the hordes for long. Heck, the hybrid model that has been the plan for weeks now may be reversed by the time the ink on this page is dry. The sensible desires of parents, teachers and students – even some school-system leaders – often find themselves trampled by the most amplified voices of discontent. In the “Woke Olympics,” the most shrill get the gold. They likely will here, too.
Alas, the Trump administration’s “get back in class” broadside of last week suddenly made it a badge of honor among partisan Democrats to reflexively oppose the idea, no matter its merits. Which gave a number of local school districts the cover they needed for shutting down in-person education, damn the consequences, and put Fairfax’s hybrid plan on the chopping block.
(Take it to the bank: Had the Trump administration demanded that all students across the nation switch exclusively to online instruction to start the 2020-21 school year, Democratic politicians and teacher unions would have been falling all over themselves to denounce the proposal and insist students be back in class on schedule. That’s how perverse things have become.)
As our front-page coverage this week shows, private schools across the region are gearing up for extensive, if not always exclusive, in-person education this fall. That proves it can be done, if there is the will to do it. They should be saluted for their efforts.
As for public education, it is what it is – or more specifically, what it isn’t. It isn’t about putting the needs of students first, and hasn’t been for decades. Ah, well.
Parents and students will have to make the best of the situation. Those with the money and connections to survive “online [ahem] learning” will be fine; others will be left to fend for themselves, “Lord of the Flies”-style, if that relevant-now-more-than-ever tome is still in the curriculum.
• • •
At this point, if forced to cave, Superintendent Scott Brabrand might as well throw in the towel and resign. He will have been emasculated by the mob, and won’t be getting his authority back any time soon. For the foreseeable future, the inmates will be running the asylum.
