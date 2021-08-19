[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After taking time out last week to dispatch its one-time idol Andrew Cuomo to the political graveyard (let this be a lesson to how fast such falls can occur, oh sainted Dr. Fauci ...), the mainstream media soon returned to its regular programming: a full-throttle attempt to cow leaders across the country into keeping students out of classrooms yet again this school year.
This media drumbeat on schools is not exactly subtle, although it has been drowned out in recent days by the unmitigated disaster in Afghanistan, and is rooted both in a quest for ratings (that have fallen precipitously post-Trump) and to press home its primal political-cum-health narrative: “fear good, common sense bad.”
Expect the hysteria and selective reporting to ramp up, particularly as those school systems that already have youth back in class have to grapple with the inevitable COVID cases that are simply going to be par for the course for our foreseeable future.
Time to grow up and face facts: The pandemic is now endemic. We can accept that now, or accept it later, but accept it we eventually must. The little virus that has caused such a big mess ain’t disappearing.
It is rather infuriating that cable-TV news, whose collective ratings are virtually nothing (ratings leader FOX News has less than 1 percent of Americans tuned in at any given moment, CNN and MSNBC not even that much), is able to direct public policy as much as it can. And whether our local school districts get back in class by the end of the month as announced, or not, you can be sure the leaders therein have their fingers already hovering above the “eject” button, ready to bolt back to “virtual” if presented the opportunity.
In the heat of the 1991 Gulf War, Margaret Thatcher famously advised President George H.W. Bush that “this is no time to go wobbly.” Given that essentially all we’ve had for the past 18 months, from leaders at all levels, has been “wobbly,” we expect quite the rocky road on the back-to-school front.
If school leaders stiffen their backbone and put students first rather than collapsing again, we’ll be willing to offer praise. But first, let’s see it happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.