The Washington Post [motto: “We Successfully Killed Democracy, So It May Be Time to Revise Our Motto”] was out late last month with a piece that we didn’t have time or inclination read but can only assume was laudatory to the point of (metaphorically speaking) onaninstic release.
Based on the headline, its focus was Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and suggested he would be on a mission to “purge” the Republican Party of its Trumpian influences, one presumes as he embarks on a quest for higher office or at least more relevance within a political party in disarray.
Lordy, lordy, lordy. If we were playing the alphabet game with preschoolers, we could say that “D is for Delusional.”
Here’s the intractable problem for moderate, corporatist Republicans like Hogan, Mitt Romney and the current poster child for party dysfunctionality, swamp-creature extraordinaire Mitch McConnell:
• Either Donald Trump’s base – not always the most nuanced, granted, but just about the only thing keeping the GOP in the national political ballgame of late – is going to stick with the Republicans, in which case the only people being purged in most parts of the country will be the moderates themselves, or ...
• The Trumpadelphians will desert the party in disgust, either giving up on politics or going the third-party route, leaving the GOP to face a decade or more in the wilderness as the far-left and the far-far-left of the Democratic Party battle for the privilege of taking the country off the cliff.
The moderates in the GOP lose in either scenario, except that, in the latter of the two, they will regain the power to run Republican organizations and campaigns, albeit organizations and campaigns that won’t win.
(Not sure that will matter: The GOP in-crowd that delivered hapless McCain and hopeless Romney as its presidential candidates in two successive cycles apparently doesn’t consider winning to be the prime objective.)
Hogan et al can live in their fantasyland that moderates will reclaim the Republican infrastructure. Those Republicans might even hope such a return to moderate, make-no-waves, smile-in-defeat leadership will position the GOP for a semblance of future success.
Borrowing from Richard Nixon in 1984, opining on the prospects of Walter Mondale knocking off Ronald Reagan that fall: Not only wouldn’t we bet the ranch on it; we wouldn’t even bet the outhouse on it.
