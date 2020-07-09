[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
If all goes as planned – and that is a loaded phrase if ever there were one – school systems across Northern Virginia will be returning to the classrooms, kinda sorta, by the end of August.
But will they? We’re still not necessarily betting on it.
Superintendents across the region largely fell into line – we’re guessing behind behemoth Fairfax County Public Schools – in offering parents an option: They either can have their rugrats in classrooms a couple of days a week, or keep the distance-learning for the duration of what has morphed into an interimable “crisis.”
Judging from the feedback school systems across the region have been getting, it looks like a majority of parents are going to opt for sending their kids back to class in the fall. In fact, a plurality of parents in some local surveys appear to desire their kids back in class all five days a week. That, for now, seems a step too far for skittish school-system leaders.
To perhaps no one’s surprise, teachers and the faux “unions” that represent some of them are trying to throw the entire system in chaos by refusing (at least for now) to commit to coming back to class.
Do their health concerns need to be addressed to ensure school staff is protected? Absolutely. But why do educators believe they are on a pedestal and somehow are more in need of being bubble-wrapped against any possible harm in returning to places of work than the public-safety personnel, transportation workers, retail employees, health-care staff and others, including returning office workers, who have made the best of the situation and done their jobs?
Kids need to be back in class, for a host of valid reasons, and are at limited risk. Adults who share the schools with them need to be protected, but should not have veto power over sensible reopening policies.
We’ve said it from the start of this pandemic: We can either do the best under the circumstances, or hide under the bed and let the economic and societal carnage have its way with us. It’s now time to decide.
