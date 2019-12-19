[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine had some sage advice for his fellow Democrats while speaking recently at a forum hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
With the party in control of the General Assembly as of January, will Democrats be able to restrain themselves in attempting to pass huge amounts of legislation tackling every subject near and dear to their hearts? Or will they, instead, take the practical route and focus on achieving success in a few substantive areas before pausing, taking stock of the situation, mulling a new round of issues to address and also tackling them in methodical fashion?
The latter approach (as Kaine suggested) makes the most sense for a party with a still somewhat tenuous hold on power in the commonwealth. But for the typical politician, it feels so good to dive into the deep end of the pool and make a big public splash, even if, in the end, less is accomplished.
In short, it remains an open question whether Democrats in the General Assembly will prove workhorses or showhorses. As it always does, time will tell.
