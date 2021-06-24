[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The nuanced, focused-on-a-political-rebound members of the Virginia Republican infrastructure are probably quietly relieved that former President Trump is likely to be kept off Twitter and Facebook for the foreseeable future. Because every word he utters in public from now to Nov. 2 is going to be used by Democrats to try and sink the GOP’s comeback chances in the Old Dominion.
It started even as Terry McAuliffe was claiming the Democratic nomination for governor on June 8. He laid into the former president, probably because things aren’t going superfabulous for state or national Democrats, what with the shaky captain helming the ship of state and a public wising up to the fact the party has tacked too far left and may be ill-equipped to address the pressing issues of the day.
If they want to win, Republicans need to be, in the phrase of Lindsey Graham, “Trump-plus” – sticking with some of his focalpoint positions but putting aside the aggressive pugnaciousness. Less random fight-picking from Trump would help the party in this regard.
Expecting Donald Trump to tone it down may be a bridge too far. Not many older rich guys suddenly gain a filter.
The Republican nominating process resulted in a Virginia statewide ticket that looks more viable than some in recent gubernatorial-election years. Whether Donald Trump helps, or hurts, between now and Nov. 2 remains to be seen.
