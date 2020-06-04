[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Our question of the week: “WWBSD?”
“WWBSD?” What the [heck] does “WWBSD?” mean?
Translation: “What would Bud Spillane do?”
For those of you without long-term memories or institutional knowledge of the local area, Robert “Bud” Spillane reigned unchallenged from 1985-97 as superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools. He was, in all candor, the last great schools chief the D.C. region ever had.
Let’s not confuse “great” with “beloved” – Spillane was, effectively, a tyrant, who never let the opinions of students, parents, teachers, other administrators, state officials or his own School Board get in the way. He was the Al Haig of his profession, and like Haig, eventually was done in by his own haughtiness. But it was a good run while it lasted.
Spillane was exactly what Fairfax County, and by extension, Northern Virginia needed back 30 years ago. It was a time of extraordinary growth, and Fairfax in particular required a jack-booted, top-down administrator to keep the trains (or school buses) running on time and the naysayers in line.
We think about Spillane occasionally these days, often when our modern namby-pamby regional school leaders go into their defensive crouches afraid to break any eggs to make an omelet. They are the ones who hide behind excessive bureaucracies and mindless “engagement” processes, and effectively have allowed the inmates to run the asylums.
Rest assured, Spillane would not have tolerated or stood by passively during the technological meltdown that resulted when FCPS tried to re-start classes this spring. He would not have gone the “all children left behind” route that Arlington Public Schools took in providing no new instruction for an entire quarter. And there’d be no wringing of hands about what to do next fall. There’d already be a plan to get kids back in class, safely.
Like Al Haig, ol’ Bud is now up there in the great beyond. But we who have been around long enough light a candle in memory of his forceful leadership. It’s missed.
