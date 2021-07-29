[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was probably unintentional and no doubt is a tempest in a teapot compared to bigger issues, but the Arlington County government made a mistake in promoting the appearance of President Biden on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe last Friday.
The lapse in judgment, which is the best spin to put on it, was using a press release, announcing road closures due to the appearance, to link to a pro-McAuliffe Website, which no doubt was happy to gather up all the incoming names and data for use in the upcoming campaign.
Republicans and some independents howled (or sighed) that it was just business as usual for the county government to try and tip the scales toward the dominant Democrats. Even if that wasn’t the intent, the optics were bad. (We asked around and, while refusing to go on the record, a number of Democratic biggies in the county acknowledged linking to the campaign was plain dumb.)
County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti, who took the lead on damage control after the press sunk its talons into the issue, gamely tried to present it as merely the county government responding to the public’s thirst for information about the event, claiming there was no high crime or misdemeanor involved in the government’s actions.
It was a game and enthusiastic try by the chairman, but – call us crazy (many have before) – we’re kind of guessing that if Donald Trump ever brings his traveling salvation show to A-town, the county government won’t exactly be hyperlinking to any pro-Trump Website.
Was the county government wrong? Yes. Is it a tempest in teapot? Yes. Will it serve as a learning experience for county-government staff? We can only hope.
