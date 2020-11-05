[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
If you think it can’t get much worse for public education in Fairfax County than what has been encountered so far in 2020, buckle up. Because the possibility exists that you ain’t seen nothing yet.
Spend a little time on the social-media platforms of local public educators who aspire to be union bosses, and you’ll see what the plan for 2021 is. It begins with convincing the Fairfax County School Board to authorize collective-bargaining agreements with teacher unions (which, after decades of being toothless in Virginia, have been given new life by the Democratic majority in Richmond.).
And then, after that mission is accomplished, really stick it to the community, as anyone who has lived in a community that has strong education unions can attest will be the case.
Those union bosses already are more than halfway to their goal; they already have managed to geld Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand and his counterparts across the region without having any quivers (except pouting) in their quill. Give them power, and just wait to see the chaos that results. It’ll be like the Christians inviting the lions into the Colosseum, circa 20 A.D.
If anyone truly believed “public education” is about either the public, or about education, recent months should have disabused you of the notion. And for a community like Fairfax that touts the new buzzword “equity” at every opportunity, it certainly seems more than a little inequitable that, while parents in high-income households have many tools to work around the public-school lockdown, those in low-income households do not. They are stuck.
If anyone believes that allowing militants who occupy positions of power in the two teacher-representation organizations in Northern Virginia a greater say in the educational process will lead to better outcomes for Fairfax County students, you’ll either being delusional or wilfully ignorant. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
