Four years ago, we left Democratic contender Christian Dorsey off our endorsement list for the two open County Board seats, opting to throw our girth in support of Republican Michael McMenamin and Democrat Katie Cristol.
The decision wasn’t based on any dissatisfaction with Dorsey’s service in community activism. Rather, we believed McMenamin would bring balance to a board dominated by Democrats, and felt Cristol simply hustled harder on the campaign stump in seeking the post.
These days – though Cristol is again taking the election quest more seriously than Dorsey – you’d have to say that Dorsey is the hardest-working man in local governance. In addition to his board service (including the chairmanship this year), he also is serving as a voting member of the Metro board and on other regional bodies – to go with private career and family. It’s a big juggling act.
We already have endorsed Cristol for re-election, which leaves one open slot and three candidates to pick from: Dorsey and independents Arron O’Dell and Audrey Clement.
O’Dell won plaudits as a nice guy based on his performance at the Arlington Civic Federation debate, and we liked his fiscal stances, but he is not a factor. That leaves Dorsey and Clement, the latter being a perpetual candidate over the past decade.
Clement is right on a number of big issues related to county and school governance, but never has been so right that we’ve opted to endorse her. And this year, she was slow out of the gate with a Civic Federation performance below her usual hard-charging self. Maybe the years of constant running for this office or that are taking their toll.
As for Dorsey, we have quibbles – some minor, some major.
Among the major, he seems disinclined to focus on fiscal responsibility. (As we noted in our endorsement of her earlier this month, Cristol – whether for real or simply for show – does take that matter seriously.) Trust us when we say that next year, with booming home-assessment increases all but guaranteed, the County Board will make another huge reach into your wallets.
We’re also a tad concerned with Dorsey’s overreliance on the rather nebulous concept of “equity” in governance. It’s another buzzword on the heels of “mindfulness” and “wokeness” that has bubbled up with no real discernible meaning. But again, trust us: When you hear the word “equity” used by a politician, check your pockets – your wallet may be missing.
We also are not amused that Dorsey, at the start of year, said he had no intention of placing a County Board pay-raise proposal on the board’s agenda, and then, with the filing deadline for both the Democratic primary and general election safely out of the way, did just that – and then joined colleagues in voting for the prospect of a much larger pay scale.
We don’t object to a higher salary (although it does play into the board’s recent tendency toward self-aggrandizement), but Dorsey’s gamesmanship was tacky.
That said, Dorsey does seem to represent Arlington values relatively well, does not take himself all that seriously (always a good trait in a politician) and is working hard in an number of arenas for county residents.
As a result, we support CHRISTIAN DORSEY for a second term on the County Board.
• • •
As a reminder, the Sun Gazette already has endorsed County Board member Katie Cristol; School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein; state Sens. Barbara Favola (D-31st) and Janet Howell (D-32nd); Del. Rip Sullivan (D-48th); Sheriff Beth Arthur; Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy; and Treasurer Carla de la Pava for re-election.
