There are portions of the policy platforms of the three independents running against Democrat Takis Karantonis for County Board this fall that are appealing and show the challengers understand the issues:
• Audrey Clement is correct that the local government’s hell-bent rush forward toward further urbanization will come with costs – financial and other – that are likely to diminish the overall quality of life for residents.
• Michael Cantwell is correct that the current County Board, spurred on by activists on the one hand and developers on the other, is putting single-family neighborhoods at risk with nebulous “Missing Middle” housing policies.
• And Adam Theo is correct, to a degree, when he opines that the all-Democrat County Board members represent “cookie-cutter” versions of one another, and that their groupthink and lack of real-world experience have led to ever-spiraling taxes and fees for residents and businesses.
If only we had a political Dr. Frankenstein who could cobble together the good parts (and exorcise the faulty ones) of the three challengers into a single contender – then lavish campaign cash on the contender so he or she effectively could go up against the Democratic get-out-the-vote machine that will almost assuredly propel Karantonis to victory on Nov. 2.
But this isn’t 2014, when voters were royally (sorry to be crude) pissed off at the grandiosity of the then-County Board, whose members used taxpayers as an ATM to fund gold-plated projects that seldom lived up to the hype.
The election of Donald Trump in 2016 effectively nationalized Arlington board races, with most county voters since simply blindly following the Democratic sample ballot. As a result, Clement, Cantwell and Theo have no real chance against Karantonis; the important political action in Arlington these days takes place not in general elections, but in Democratic nominating contests.
Karantonis won a special election in the summer of 2020 to succeed the late (and much-missed) board member Erik Gutshall and now is seeking a full four-year term. In general, we are Karantonis fans. His background as executive director of the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization gives him a from-the-ground-up view of development.
He is thoughtful – if perhaps a tad too professorial – in his approach to issues that come before the board, although his trait of professing his independence and then falling dutifully in line behind the party line reminds us of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).
In endorsing Karantonis in the June 2021 primary against challenger Chanda Choun, we noted: “Has he had any great initiatives during his almost year in office? Not particularly. He’s learned the ropes, been constructive and gotten the lay of the land. Hard to complain about that.” But as time goes on (four months have passed since that last endorsement), we are getting antsy to see Karantonis step up to the plate and enunciate more than just the party line.
Like many smart Arlington Democratic candidates before him, Karantonis has played it safe during campaign season, absorbing body blows from his opponents while striving methodically to avoid any mistakes that might upend his slow, steady amble to the finish line. The problem for candidates who take that tack – as they find out to their chagrin – is that, once in office, they have no independent following that enables them to stand out.
They too frequently become just another rubber stamp for the county staff, occasionally roused from slumber when the public noisily rebels but otherwise going along to get along.
Our general view, however, is that unless challengers rise to the task of presenting an exceptional slate of policy positions, and also do the grunt work of putting together a robust campaign infrastructure, and unless the incumbent has done something egregiously out of step with community values while in office, we support the incumbent.
That’s the path we will follow in this instance. We have high hopes that TAKIS KARANTONIS will break out of his shell once he garners a full term, and be a common-sense leader for the community, not just for the staff, the interest groups and his fellow board members.
Is he up to the challenge? Barring a big surprise on Nov. 2, we’ll all have the next four years to find out.
