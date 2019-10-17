[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Last week, we took some space on this page to voice our concern that Dels. Mark Levine (D-45th) and Alfonso Lopez (D-49th) had been rated so poorly for their performance by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
They were among fewer than 15 of the 140 incumbents who received “F” grades from the pro-business group for their votes in the 2019 session, and that gave us pause.
That said, their business stances are just one facet in evaluating the overall performances of Levine and Lopez. And while we may be getting too charitable in our dotage, we feel the need to consider the broader picture.
• Levine, who is unopposed, is an interesting case. When he first came into the legislature, representing a district that focuses mainly on Alexandria but includes a few precincts in Arlington, he was seen (even by some of his own Democratic colleagues) as way out on his party’s left flank and perhaps lacking the gravitas to serve in office.
How times have changed: Compared to some of the, ahem, interesting Democrats across Virginia who snuck into office on an anti-Trump wave in the 2017 House of Delegates’ election, Levine has moved almost into the center of his party, in both policies and seriousness.
That, of course, probably says more about the state of where Democrats are headed than about Levine himself. And we do admit to a soft spot for him on a one-on-one basis. So what the heck: Despite some lingering reservations, we’ll endorse MARK LEVINE for re-election.
• In the 49th District, which includes wide swaths of Arlington along and below Columbia Pike as well as adjacent parts of Fairfax County, Lopez has proved mostly in touch with his constituency. Interestingly, he has been attacked most often from his left, largely from hard-edged immigration activists who have tried to outflank and harangue him. But their efforts, and that of Julius Spain Sr. (who unsuccessfully challenged Lopez in the Democratic primary), have proved relatively fruitless.
In the general election, Lopez is being challenged by independent Terry Modglin. Nice guy, makes some interesting points, but he will not be a factor in this race except for those wishing to deliver a message to the incumbent.
As with Levine, we have no reservations about Lopez personally, and while we are not with him on a lot of issues, he does seem to be representing the views of his constituents. So, as with Levine, our endorsement may not be without reservations, but we do believe ALFONSO LOPEZ is worthy of a new term.
• • •
In addition to Lopez and Levine, the Sun Gazette has endorsed County Board members Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey; School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein; state Sens. Barbara Favola (D-31st), Adam Ebbin (D-30th) and Janet Howell (D-32nd); Dels. Rip Sullivan (D-48th) and Patrick Hope (D-47th); Sheriff Beth Arthur; Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy; and Treasurer Carla de la Pava for re-election.
