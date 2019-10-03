[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Four months ago, as primary elections loomed, we estimated that perhaps 80 percent of Fairfax County residents had no concept of the changes that will be occurring on the Board of Supervisors starting this coming January, as a number of long-serving board members are retiring.
It is a transition that will mark one of the most substantial, though hopefully not seismic, shifts in Fairfax governance in a more than a generation.
Even now, with the general election tiptoeing ever closer, we wonder how many residents are paying attention. But at least, when it comes to the board chairmanship, we could breathe a sigh of relief when voters in the June Democratic primary went with what we considered the most appropriate choice, picking Supervisor Jeff McKay (D-Lee) from a field of four seeking the party’s nod in an effort to succeed the retiring Sharon Bulova.
In supporting McKay in the primary, we were not without some qualms. How we put it then:
“McKay has served as supervisor in Lee District since 2008, and for two decades before that was chief of staff to the previous occupant of the seat, Dana Kauffman. The lack of what we’d term extensive real-world experience is a bit of a concern, but not one that cannot be overcome.”
And now, we have the general election staring us in the face. Democrat McKay is being challenged by Republican Joseph Galdo. (In the “thank goodness for small favors” category, no pesky, self-serving independents are crowding the ballot or the infringing on the debate dais in this race.)
We’re with Galdo on some key issues: He is right to call out the Board of Supervisors for presiding in recent years over a significant increase in tax bills – a rate of increase that, had it been imposed on customers by a private-sector business, that business would quickly be forsaken by the public. Galdo also is right to intimate that some Fairfax elected officials are falling in with the social-justice brigade, presenting themselves as acolytes in the battle to right past wrongs. Jeez, electeds, just make sure the local government runs well, the kids get educated and the community is safe, and leave the other shenanigans alone.
That said, being chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is no job for a political novice – which may be the reason why, since the post was created in its present form in the early 1970s, it has been occupied by someone who first served as a district supervisor. They would be Jack Herrity, Audrey Moore, Tom Davis, Kate Hanley, Gerry Connolly and Bulova, for those keeping score.
Despite some concerns with his policy positions, we believe the breadth of experience of JEFF McKAY suggests he understands the challenges facing the county, as well as the trade-offs that have to be made to maintain quality of life ... without pricing out residents.
