They’re unopposed for re-election, but the political positions, proclivities and personalities of state Sen. Chap Petersen and Del. Mark Keam are worth exploring in the run-up to the Nov. 5 general election.
(Their districts both include the Town of Vienna, among other areas of Fairfax County and, in the case of Petersen, the city of Fairfax.)
To take them one at a time:
• Petersen (D-34th) is perhaps the most free-spirited member of the Democratic Senate caucus, although we suspect some of his colleagues would describe him more as a loose cannon. He simply will not be pigeon-holed on the issues; like former U.S. Sen Jim Webb (D-Va.), with whom he once served as an adviser, Petersen goes his own way, often to the consternation of those who expect a legislator to be a paint-by-numbers drone who never veers from the orthodoxy of his/her party.
We do not hold such an expectation, and while we are not always enamored of the positions taken by Petersen, we do admire his independent streak. Therefore, we believe CHAP PETERSEN merits re-election to a fourth term in the state Senate.
• Keam (D-35th) has tried that most difficult of balancing acts during his tenure in the legislature’s lower house (or “people’s house,” as one lawmaker calls it). He has tried to both live with the left-of-center Democratic orthodoxy that exists among the House Democratic caucus, while also positioning himself as a pro-business, common-sense Democrat.
It’s always a challenge; we have seen legislators crash and burn while attempting that particular tightrope act. But Keam, in general, has performed fairly well, and does a good job representing his constituents.
But Keam’s balancing act could get a lot harder in 2020, should Democrats win control of the House of Delegates.
If so, the floodgates of far-left legislation from emboldened newbies elected in 2017 and 2019 will be opened, and unlike in the state Senate, where Dick Saslaw and other gatekeepers will be able to keep the situation from spiraling out of control, Democrats in the House of Delegates have weaker leadership on which to rely in an effort to maintain order among the potential chaos.
In such a free-for-all, middle-of-the-roaders like Keam could find themselves pulled in all directions. Whether he and others like him will be able to help contain the virulent left-wing march currently in vogue among Democratic activists, or be swept along with it, remains to be seen.
But that is for 2020 and beyond to determine. For now, MARK KEAM has merited our support for re-election to a new term.
