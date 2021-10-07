[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As we note on occasion on this page, we’ve been around long enough, when it comes to politicians, to have watched ’em come and watched ’em go. Some impress, some repel, most fall somewhere in the middle.
When it comes to those occupying House of Delegates seats in the Sun Gazette coverage area, most indeed “fall somewhere in the middle.” Which is why, for the most part, we’re going to take a week or two to further evaluate their views and personalities (and those of their challengers) before taking pen to paper for an endorsement.
But one is relatively easy to knock out early. We believe Del. RIP SULLIVAN (D-48th) should be sent back to Richmond.
Sullivan in 2014 won a special election to succeed incumbent Bob Brink (who went to the McAuliffe administration) and since has represented the district – which straddles the McLean/Arlington line – with effectiveness.
He was a bit more of a voice of independence when he first started in office, but Sullivan has since gone up the rungs of Democratic leadership in the lower house of the legislature, and his policy positions as a result have become more cookie-cutter. And as regular readers know, we are no fans of cookie-cutter policies, particularly as the Democrats tack left (something that may come back to bite them statewide in November and nationally in 2022, but that’s a topic for another time).
Respectful, thoughtful and informed, Sullivan does not always vote the way we’d like. But when it comes to the Democratic Northern Virginia delegation in Richmond, he’s one of the tops.
As a result, we endorse RIP SULLIVAN for re-election over Republican challenger Edward Monroe.
