[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Despite some significant turnover in the works on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, two of the four districts the Sun Gazette focuses on (Dranesville and Sully) are seeing incumbents seeking new terms, while a third (Hunter Mill) will see a degree of continuity with Walter Alcorn, a veteran of the Planning Commission, teed up to succeed the retiring Catherine Hudgins.
The fourth supervisor race in our area – Providence District, where the accomplished Linda Smyth is retiring – is a tad more complicated to analyze, so we will hold that for later, as we will the race for board chairman.
But for now, there are three endorsements we are ready to make:
HUNTER MILL DISTRICT: The pending retirement of Democrat Catherine Hudgins has opened up this seat, which includes (in the Sun Gazette coverage area) the Town of Vienna and surrounding communities, including a portion of Tysons. Of the candidates who bubbled up in the June Democratic primary, we backed Walter Alcorn as the superior choice, and continue to do so. Alcorn, who is unopposed in November, has experience in development issues and knows how growth relates to broader county governance.
SULLY DISTRICT: Our news coverage only occasionally relates to the Sully District, specifically when it impacts a portion of Oakton. But in those moments, we have found incumbent Supervisor Kathy Smith (D) to be responsive to community concerns and working toward common-sense solutions to problems.
Smith is opposed by Republican Srilekha Palle, who is correct on some of the issues (ease up on the tax increases), a little questionable on others, but has not made enough impact in the community that we think it merits tossing out an otherwise responsible incumbent. We stick with Smith.
DRANESVILLE DISTRICT: Incumbent John Foust (D) in 2014 tried to get away, making an unsuccessful bid for Congress against Republican Barbara Comstock, but during his 12 years at the supervisor level has merited admiration for his measured approach to issues in the district.
That foray against Comstock pushed him to the left on some issues, but once that campaign subsided, Foust returned to the mostly common-sense, nuts-and-bolts approach to local governance.
Republican Ed Martin, like Palle in Sully, has not really done the grunt-work to merit consideration. Had Foust made a mess of the job he is in, we’d be tempted to consider Martin as a viable alternative. But that has not been the case, so we will stick with the incumbent.
