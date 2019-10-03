[Sun Gazette editorials represent the viewpoint of Sun Gazette Newspapers, which provides content to, but is otherwise unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
September has morphed into October, and the Nov. 5 election – seemingly so far away when we first began rolling out endorsements a month ago – is getting closer all the time.
This week, we look at two legislators, one from each chamber of the General Assembly, who are unopposed for re-election. Given the prospect that Democrats will take control of one or both houses of the legislature, it is worth considering how they will perform as prospective majority-party members.
• We admit to a good deal of affection for state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-30th), whose district includes much of Arlington on and below Columbia Pike as well as precincts in Alexandria. His upbeat, frequently low-key personality serves his constituents well.
That said, we’re not with him on a number of issues, and we think he significantly erred in his choice vis-à-vis this past spring’s Democratic primary for commonwealth’s attorney and – a far greater sin in our view – maintaining silence as the seat was, in essence, purchased through the largess of financial outside interests.
Further, we fear how Ebbin will respond if his party wins control of both houses of the legislature. Virginia needs members of the Senate to serve as a bulwark if far-left Democrats seize control of the House of Delegates, and Ebbin needs to do his part, not join the far-left circus.
But that is a subject for another day. Based on his past performance, and notwithstanding some major disagreements on public policy we may have with him, we think ADAM EBBIN has merited a new four-year term.
• The 47th House of Delegates district, for those keeping score, is the only one that is completely intra-Arlington. All other legislators representing the county, for good or ill, have constituents outside the cozy confines of the People’s Republic of A-town, but Del. Patrick Hope (D) does not.
Our one significant concern about Hope is that he at times tries to play both sides of the political spectrum. One moment he’s the common-sense centrist; the next he’s veered leftward-ho. It’s a difficult balancing act; in fact, it must be exhausting for any politician attempting it.
It’s also necessary to point out Hope’s weird behavior during the Northam-Fairfax crisis last winter. It was Hope, on a Friday night, who called the Richmond media corps together to announce he wanted to start an impeachment inquiry into Fairfax. It was a premature action that did not redound in the delegate’s favor.
But as with Ebbin, PATRICK HOPE has the right temperament for the job, and even if we’re not with him on all the issues, he merits a new term.
• • •
As a reminder, the Sun Gazette already has endorsed (with varying degrees of enthusiasm) County Board members Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey; School Board Chairman Reid Goldstein; state Sens. Barbara Favola (D-31st) and Janet Howell (D-32nd); Del. Rip Sullivan (D-48th); Sheriff Beth Arthur; Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy; and Treasurer Carla de la Pava for re-election.
