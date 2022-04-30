Too often we report on discord and mayhem. County supervisors are squabbling over taxes or a proposed development. Someone has done something awful – and criminal – to someone else. But life is not all 5-3 votes and police reports.
And that was proven last Friday on the Prince William County campus of George Mason University, just outside the city of Manassas.
A veritable who’s who of community and business leaders from across Prince William, as well as a number of GMU’s top officials, gathered under a white tent that gently rippled in a spring breeze. A lineup of shovels gleamed next to hardhats and a box of dirt. It was a date that had been in the making since 1988, and it was billed as a “Triple Groundbreaking.”
George Mason broke ground on its newest project on the Prince William campus, a Life Sciences and Engineering Building, and at the same time two private developers officially began work on 3,000 homes and 2 million square feet of commercial space that will adjoin the campus along the Prince William Parkway.
Together, these projects will transform what may be Prince William’s best-kept secret into a hub of research, education, entertainment and culture.
“This is a real big deal for us,” GMU President Gregory Washington said during the ceremony preceding the groundbreaking. “This will reimagine and refocus this campus and this region.”
County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, whose Brentsville District includes the GMU campus and the rest of the Innovation Park development, recalled taking her 2-year-old daughter to swimming lessons at the Freedom Aquatics Center on the campus 20 years ago and wondering, “How do I get over there? What is this?”
Now, she said, “I’m blown away by the progress we have made working with George Mason University … This is long overdue. The future is really exciting.”
So much so, in fact, that the rezoning required for the private developments was approved by county supervisors with only one dissenting vote. In three public hearings, only one member of the public spoke out against the projects.
Washington compared the residential and commercial components of the project to Reston Town Center and the Mosaic District – “only better, because George Mason is involved.” Meanwhile, he noted, the 132,000-square-foot, four-story Life Sciences and Engineering Building will deepen the scholarship on campus – and in the kinds of fields that are the focus of the future.
“We’re not throwing you the dregs,” Washington joked. He also noted GMU’s next plan for its Prince William campus includes a medical school.
The only thing missing from last Friday’s ceremony was Prince William Board Chair Ann Wheeler, sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test, a reminder that despite the day’s blue skies, we still face challenges. Yet as the ceremony ended and the dignitaries donned awkward-looking hard hats to dig their shovels into the box of dirt, it was one of those days when it seemed as though our community is indeed heading in the right direction.
And perhaps that was because, for a day at least, no one was talking about data centers.
Bruce Potter is the publisher of InsideNoVa. He can be reached at bpotter@insidenova.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.