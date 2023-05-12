Dear Dads,
You are responsible for making sure that your young children do something nice for their mother on Mother’s Day. Let me repeat that: You are responsible for making sure that your young children do something nice for their mother on Mother’s Day.
Your young child￼￼ does not know that Mother’s Day is a few days away. Your young child does not have money to buy her a gift. Your young child does not have the wherewithal to realize that the time has come to make a drawing that could be hung on the refrigerator door that says, “I love you, Mommy. You are the best mom ever. Happy Mother’s Day”
Your young child does not know how to cook breakfast that can be served to her in bed￼ on Sunday. That is why I say that you are responsible for making sure your young child does something nice for their mother on Mother’s Day.￼￼
Even if no one took responsibility for making sure that your young child did something nice for you on Father’s Day last year, that does not relieve you of your responsibility for making sure your young child does something nice for their mother on Mother’s Day. This is not about you. This is not even about the mother of your children. This is about your children and your responsibility to them as their father.
If you are seriously committed to doing everything you can to make sure that your children grow up to be happy, healthy, stable and productive members of society, then the most important thing you can do is make sure that your children respect their mother. The best way to ensure that your children respect their mother is for you to demonstrate to them that you respect their mother.
And one great way to demonstrate to your children that you respect their mother is to live up to your responsibility for making sure that they do something nice for their mother on Mother’s Day.
Even if you do not live with your children, or you do not live with the mother of your children, or have not seen the mother of your children in a long time, that does not relieve you of your responsibility to make sure that your young children do something nice for their mother on Mother’s Day.
￼Again, the best thing that you can do, as a father, to ensure that your children grow up to be good people is to do everything in your power to teach them about the importance of respecting their mother.
￼And here’s the thing, guys… Ensuring that your children do something nice for their mother on Mother’s Day is super easy. You get them to draw a picture and write “I love you Mommy” in crayon that she can hang on the refrigerator. Then – and this part is really important – ￼you spend the day￼ keeping your kids out of their mother’s hair so she can relax a little.
Or, if the mother of your children does not get to spend enough time with her kids, you take them all out to an activity. The zoo is nice. The playground will work, too. Oh, and also make sure that the kitchen stays clean until bedtime. That’s it. That’s all that is required of you.
It’s your kid. Whether they succeed or fail in life is largely linked to the example you set for them, and society will view their success or failure as a reflection of you. Don’t screw this up. It really is a big deal.
Let me know how it goes. I’m rooting for you.
Marty Nohe is a former member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and president of Appliance Connection in Woodbridge.
