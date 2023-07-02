India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, was welcomed with open arms by President Biden on a state visit last week. But going far beyond the welcome that befits a sitting head of government of a nation, Modi is being whitewashed of his crimes against humanity, by none other than the Biden administration and its operatives.
Modi is no regular head of state. He is called the “Butcher of Gujarat.” His involvement and his culpability in the mass killings of Muslims in the state of Gujarat in 2002 while he was the chief minister have been thoroughly researched and analyzed.
While given a free pass by Indian courts and police, his involvement was investigated by the United States and the United Kingdom. Recently a documentary by the BBC brought his involvement back into public view. In response, Modi’s cronies, in the form of various regulatory agencies in India, raided the BBC’s offices and banned the documentary from being shown in India, even via the Internet.
The United Kingdom, as well as the United States, put a visa ban on Modi after his involvement was verified. He could only visit America now because he has immunity as the head of the Indian government.
Just recently, mobs in the state of Manipur have attacked Christian tribal communities. By early May, 121 churches lay in ruin, completely destroyed. A more recent report states that 100 were killed, 310 injured and 40,000 displaced.
Through all of this, Modi keeps silent, with not a word in condemnation of his Hindu voter base in the state, because they are the ones who attacked Christians, and they will vote his party back into power next time around. Similarly there is no word in condemnation of the calls for a genocide of India’s Muslims made multiple times by Hindu religious leaders who support his political party.
Since taking power in 2014, there has been a marked decline in democratic values in the country. The V-Dem Institute, at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, has labeled India as an “electoral autocracy.” Freedom House has Indian democracy at a score of 66 out of a maximum of 100 and internet freedom rated at only 51. Reporters without Borders rates India’s press freedom at 161st out of 180 countries, falling 11 places in the past year and below Afghanistan.
The U.S. State Department’s own reports have documented various atrocities aimed at Christians and Muslims in the country. Yet, the assistant secretary of state for South Asian affairs, Donald Lu, seems oblivious of these reports and realities, recently praising democracy in India.
In addition to meetings with the President, Modi addressed a joint session of Congress. All of these are being used by the Modi machinery in India to present him as a super-leader, the only one who can save India from the conspired takeover of the country by Muslims, merely 15% of the Indian population.
The U.S. visit, and the pomp associated with these invitations, consolidates his hold on his doting followers. And via the captive electoral machinery, Modi seeks to implement a century-old idea of turning what is perceived as a greater India into a Hindu majoritarian state.
During his campaign, Biden promised that human rights would be a key concern for his administration. Inviting Modi as the prime minister of India is one thing, but whitewashing the man of the crimes he is engendering in India is going beyond welcoming a head of state. Biden must engage Modi directly regarding the human and religious rights abuses.
Additionally Modi should have been asked to condemn the calls by his followers for a genocide of India’s Muslims. Looking away, and staying silent as Muslims and Christians are attacked, should no longer be an option.
Rafi Uddin Ahmed lives in Prince William County.
