The residents of Pageland Lane have endured years of rapidly increasing and congested traffic, all while neighboring gated communities remain unaffected and add to the problem on Pageland.
It’s time for a change. We propose closing through traffic on Pageland Lane and redirecting it to the four-lane divided highway in Heritage Hunt. This would give everyone a real-time perspective on how things have changed for us in the past several years.
In recent years, Pageland has been subjected to increasing residential, industrial and commuter traffic, as well as massive transmission lines in our front and back yards. With the enormous growth of Loudoun County and the large developments in Heritage Hunt and Oak Valley, our once peaceful lane has become a thoroughfare for burdensome traffic we never signed up for.
What makes matters worse is the approval of the massive data center by the Board of County Supervisors, including Jeanine Lawson, on Dec. 10, 2019. This was done during a lame duck session, and no objections or concerns were expressed by the Manassas National Battlefield Park, Heritage Hunt, Oak Valley, Civil War Trust, or National Parks Conservation Association. It is important to point out that the residents of Pageland Lane were not informed of this zoning.
Gainesville Crossing was a precedent-setting massive data center project outside the Data Center Overlay Corridor, next to the Manassas Battlefield Park and the rural area on Pageland Lane.
Lawson’s decision to support the data center, despite claiming to protect the rural area, has been a fatal and final blow to Pageland Lane. We can no longer sit idly by and be pawns of political cronyism. Lawson’s supposed support for the Rural Crescent is nothing but empty rhetoric. Her actions are clearly influenced by her big developer donors rather than the community’s best interests.
We want to emphasize that Pageland Lane is not rural. We have been unfairly burdened by the consequences of irresponsible development and unchecked industrial growth. It’s time for Lawson and her allies to understand the impact of their decisions on our lives.
Furthermore, the creation of the Data Center Overlay has caused problems for communities like Amberleigh Station and Falling Leaf. Their policies have not considered the needs and concerns of the majority of Prince William County residents working hard to make a living and raise their families.
Lawson claims to be a leader, but her track record tells a different story. She has failed to bring good-paying jobs to Prince William County residents or lower our tax rates. Her divisive and non-inclusive rhetoric only serves to spread discord among community members. We deserve better representation.
It is time for the majority of residents, who are too busy working and raising families to engage in activism, to rely on the Democratic majority that has worked diligently over the past three years. We cannot allow self-serving political tactics and misinformation to dictate our future.
Jeanine Lawson and her party have shown their true colors. They stand for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, infringement on women’s rights and division among residents. They have failed to create opportunities for Prince William residents and have prioritized keeping the western end exclusive and inaccessible to the majority.
We reject this hateful agenda and call for a more inclusive and equitable future for Prince William. Pageland Lane deserves fairness and respect. It’s time for change, and Jeanine Lawson has proven that she is not the leader we need to achieve it.
Page Snyder, 73, is a lifelong resident and owner of Pageland Farm, part of the land assembled for the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
Let Page Synder and her neighbors cash out and move to an ACTUAL rural area.
The Rural Crescent is just undeveloped land that denies PWC badly needed tax revenue. PWC is a suburb in a major metropolitan area.
If you are looking for rural life, there are plenty of parts of Soutwest VA that will not see any development of any kind for at least a generation.
