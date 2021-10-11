Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed eliminating state-mandated vehicle inspections. Fortunately, this devastating measure, which would put our community at unnecessary risk on the road, did not pass the Virginia General Assembly.
The data don’t lie when it comes to the importance of state inspections and what could happen if they were no longer required. In 2018, one of every five vehicles failed the Virginia safety inspection procedure. That means nearly 1.7 million vehicles had safety defects. That number should be alarming when considering the potential removal of a state inspection program.
Many of these failures were critical components: 78% had steering or suspension violations, 44% had brake violations, and 41% had tire violations. Would you want to drive on a road knowing these types of failures could go unchecked without a required state inspection?
Other states serve as examples of why Virginia’s mandated inspections must stay. Florida, Mississippi and South Carolina, for example, all saw their highway fatalities increase after they abolished their safety programs. In 2018, Mississippi and South Carolina ranked first and second as our nation’s deadliest highways.
An independent study at the University of Texas concluded vehicles traveling the highway with safety defects are twice as likely to be involved in a fatal crash.
As a long-time professional of the automotive industry here in Woodbridge, I have witnessed first-hand inspections passing and failing for a variety of reasons. I know some of the typical failures, including issues with the suspension, brakes and even tires, all of which are critical components of a vehicle. These issues going unchecked could have harmful and even fatal effects.
Many vehicle owners either do not know how to check for issues or do not remember to do so, including their vehicle’s critical components. That is why state inspections are crucial in ensuring these items are checked on a more reliable basis by industry professionals who can see what you may not see.
Your vehicle could be falling apart in places you do not know about or that are less obvious than something like a tire failure. When these issues go unchecked or unnoticed, they put you, your friends, your family and everyone else on the road in unnecessary danger.
The General Assembly must continue to do the right thing and never allow a measure to pass that would actively harm our safety on the road. State inspections are designed to protect ourselves and each other. It is vital that we continue to trust automotive professionals to address potential safety issues to keep our community safe.
Above all else, I urge Prince William drivers to have their state inspection done each year. Especially now, as many of us return to the office and find ourselves out on the road more frequently again after a year of less driving and travel, it is more important than ever to get our vehicles inspected.
Don’t drive an unsafe car that perhaps you haven’t maintained or even really driven over the past year. Not only is it the law to get your inspection done, but it could be the difference between life and death on the road.
ST Billingsley is the owner of Steve’s Auto Repair in Woodbridge.
