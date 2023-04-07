It might be time to start thinking about alternative arrangements for your parents, or even yourself – whether that’s assisted living, nursing home care or daytime support.
But the state’s budget has been left undone, leaving gaps that the community, or you, will have to fill.
Virginia’s General Assembly ended Feb. 25 with 1,687 bills passed. However, a final budget for the state was left incomplete, a major task of this 45-day session. Addressing critical funding needs for many across the state is necessary in the final budget.
Over 16% of Virginia residents are over the age of 65. Two proposed amendments to Virginia’s budget would significantly affect those who need care to age with dignity.
One aspect of the budget includes the Auxiliary Grant, which provides funding to those who receive Supplemental Security Income and other older, blind or disabled individuals who live in licensed assisted-living communities. However, in Virginia, the cost to care for an individual far exceeds the resources the Auxiliary Grant currently provides. As a result, many communities have to rely on outside volunteers or donations to support the residents in their care.
Because the Auxiliary Grant does not cover the cost of caring for residents, many providers have paused participation in the program.
Currently 219 assisted-living communities are eligible to accept Auxiliary Grant funding. Because the current funding is not enough to adequately care for residents, many eligible facilities choose not to participate. This means that Virginians have limited options when it comes to receiving care as they age.
Another issue relying upon the finalized budget are adult day centers. These organizations provide a supportive community setting to Virginians with health, social and related impairments to promote overall well-being.
The amendment to the budget related to adult day centers will add funds to provide a 20% increase in the Medicaid waiver reimbursement rate for adult day services. This is a necessary increase to help cover the costs of running such centers.
Although adult day health care is significantly less expensive than alternative care (an assisted-living community, for example), providers in our state have proved that there is a gap between what the government subsidizes and what the patients truly need. Similar to the Auxiliary Grant, many providers have had to make up funds through donations to continue their care.
These programs are imperative to the wellbeing of older adults in Virginia. By increasing the budget to include these two amendments, older adults will be able to receive the care they need, regardless of their financial status.
I have seen the benefit of adult day and assisted living firsthand as LeadingAge Virginia members seek to promote positive aging for all Virginians. It is time for the government to recognize this as well.
I implore you to consider the impact that the additional funding will have. Will this be funding you need? A loved one? A friend?
We all want to age peacefully and with dignity. Reach out to your legislator to share the importance of supporting the increase of the adult day and Auxiliary Grant rates today.
Melissa Andrews is President and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia, an association of not-for-profit aging services organizations.
