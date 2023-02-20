Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Jan. 20 announcement that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia was not welcome news for all.
Here’s why: Virginia is chasing an initiative that will require our energy system size to double or triple, with ratepayers footing the bill.
Data centers are massive users of electricity. A December 2021 Virginia Department of Energy report projects that data centers will drive nearly all future electricity load growth through 2045, while combined electricity demands from every other sector (residential, industrial and non-data center commercial) will stay level or decline. Data centers’ enormous appetite for power will require dramatically increased power generation and associated infrastructure, such as new transmission lines and electrical substations.
Who would pay? Virginia ratepayers, of course.
What sort of numbers are we talking about? In Loudoun County, a proliferation of data centers has led to capacity and reliability issues with the power grid currently supporting its “Data Center Alley.”
Bills introduced in the Virginia General Assembly would effectively label $627 million of emergency transmission upgrades to address those issues as “an ordinary extension or improvement,” removing oversight by the State Corporation Commission for a project that will ultimately be rate-based. And that’s just one cluster; the energy transmission infrastructure cost required for a new round of data center expansion would run in the billions.
The very last paragraph of the governor’s press release mentions the creation of a “Mega Data Center Incentive Program.” This program would give Amazon “up to a 15-year extension of data center sales and use tax exemptions on qualifying equipment and enabling software” and “up to $140 million for site and infrastructure improvements, workforce development and other project-related costs.”
This money isn’t falling from the sky; it comes in the form of lost tax revenue for municipalities or the state, or as a direct subsidy paid by Virginia taxpayers.
Data centers are a modern reality and can be a valuable source of economic development. But when you take a hard look at the gross costs associated with these facilities, which include not only ratepayer-funded energy expenses but also largely uncompensated impacts to land, water quality and supply, and local residents, we have to pause and ask serious questions. Most importantly, who is benefiting and at what cost to Virginia taxpayers and ratepayers?
This is why the Piedmont Environmental Council and a coalition of Virginia organizations are supporting legislation that requires review of water usage and carbon emissions and a statewide study of the impacts of data center development on Virginia’s ratepayers, environment, economy, energy resources and ability to meet carbon-reduction goals.
Chris Miller is president of the Piedmont Environmental Council in Warrenton. This column originally appeared in the Virginia Mercury.
(1) comment
Why can’t data center development be accomplished in a more environmentally responsible manner? Amazon’s ambitions and prudent environmental precautions need not be incompatible.
Dominion Energy has not kept up with the surging growth of data center demand and ensuing transmission constraints will persist until at least 2025. A makeshift solution being proposed by DEQ is to allow data centers to use their emergency diesel generators during periods of high electricity demand.
These stationary sources of pollution may create a public health emergency to coincide with the power emergency. People most sensitive to the effects of diesel particulate pollution include children, the elderly, and people with heart and lung disease.
It is essential that the public be notified before data centers anticipate switching to extended diesel generator use. Notification would allow the most vulnerable individuals to take protective measures by staying indoors, using air purifiers or wearing masks to prevent acute health emergencies.
Data centers should also be required to install air monitors and make those readings publicly available so that regulators and health organizations can know the extent of the polluting effects and risks.
Concerned citizens can address a public hearing at the DEQ Northern Regional Office, 13901 Crown Court, Woodbridge on February 27 at 11 AM.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.