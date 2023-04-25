Gregory Washington, the president of George Mason University, recently did what many leaders in academia are unwilling to do these days: He stood up to demands to bar a speaker whose positions many on his campus abhor.
The speaker in this case is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was invited to address GMU’s spring commencement. A student launched an online petition calling for the governor’s invitation to be rescinded. Among the grounds of the petition were the Youngkin administration’s advancement of policies that limit rights of trans people, restrict access to literature and suppress racial equity in public schools curricula.
I get it. The actions against trans people – particularly students – are, in my estimation, wrong and mean-spirited. I understand how they cause real angst, anger, hardships and emotional harm.
The First Amendment, however, prevails over hurtful, hateful, sometimes even inciteful speech, as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly. In a society that values free expression, Youngkin has every right to speak, including at Virginia’s largest state-supported university.
Sadly, our culture increasingly accepts demands to shut down protections that the First Amendment affords us all, especially from radicalized and growing segments of both the political left and right.
College campuses, traditionally havens for the free exchange of ideas, informed inquiry and robust debate, are not exempt. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education reports that students increasingly support disinviting speakers from their campuses. It found that Democratic students were 19 percentage points more likely than Republican students to concur that there are times when speakers should be canceled.
Let’s put aside the fact that a public university has no legal or moral business taking sides and censoring a public policy debate. There’s a more practical argument against silencing disfavored speech: It doesn’t work.
No one is being forced to accept what Youngkin says. But what harm comes from listening firsthand to what the speaker is actually saying? How does one effectively rebut a speaker’s assertions without understanding them?
Additionally, nothing prohibits opponents from peacefully expressing their own views. The same constitutional right that protects the speaker allows opponents to turn their backs in protest. People can distribute literature or hold a news conference contradicting a speaker’s points. They can boo or meet applause lines with cold silence.
And what is to be gained by denying a speaker a campus forum where he or she can be challenged face-to-face? Those interested in what the speaker would say can easily find it on the internet.
Calling for adversarial speech to be silenced is lazy and counterproductive. Competing in the marketplace of ideas with your own concepts is hard but it works. It comes down to how much you really believe in the might and merit of your argument.
This column originally appeared in the Virginia Mercury. Bob Lewis covered Virginia government and politics for 20 years for The Associated Press. He can be reached at blewis@virginiamercury.com.
