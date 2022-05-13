In a long career as a lawyer and Democratic strategist, Paul Goldman has been known to approach members of the press from time to time pitching ideas that sometimes felt off-topic, even a bit crackpot, or at least not something worth pursuing.
Goldman is a student of history and the constitutions – those of both the United States and Virginia – and his perspectives were, and are, moored in them, both in how they form the superstructure of the national and state governments as well as the rights they safeguard at a level far beyond that of statutory law.
And even when Goldman came at us with ideas out of left field, there was still undeniably an argument rooted in the law, the Constitution, administrative and legislative norms, or all of the aforementioned.
Now Goldman is the author of and plaintiff in a lawsuit that would force a second election in as many years for all 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates. It would coincide with this fall’s election for all 11 of Virginia’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
If the court rules in Goldman’s favor, that would create no small amount of electoral confusion in a state in which voters are accustomed to having their federal elections on even-numbered years and elections for state offices on odd-numbered years. A ruling is expected soon.
The “Cliffs Notes” version of the suit: Virginia didn’t meet its constitutional obligation to redraw legislative districts in time for last year’s House of Delegates election chiefly because of the pandemic. The U.S. Constitution directs the government to conduct a census every 10 years, and COVID-19 derailed the 2020 Census just as it got rolling.
The Virginia Constitution requires that the state’s congressional and legislative districts be reapportioned the year after each census – essentially, every year that ends in the numeral “1” – to equalize the population of each district. That’s to ensure the constitutional “one-person, one vote” principle, ensuring that each ballot cast carries statistically the same weight, and that is the premise on which Goldman bases his litigation.
Even in non-pandemic times, redistricting in Virginia was frenetic. To have any hope of meeting the state’s timetables for filling delegates’ seats in that odd-numbered reapportionment year, the Census Bureau data required to draft new, equally apportioned district boundaries had to be in the state’s hands by April. Last year, that didn’t happen until August.
Not only was that extraordinarily late, but the new, bipartisan Redistricting Commission dissolved in partisan discord, utterly failed at its only task, and punted to the Virginia Supreme Court, which finished its work three days after Christmas.
Therefore, last November’s elections were held in old districts that had grown hopelessly out of kilter since they were drawn in 2011. Some districts grossly exceeded what should have been an average population of 86,313 based on the 2020 census; others, particularly in rural areas, fell woefully short of it. So fast-growing suburban areas such as many in Northern Virginia were shortchanged on proportional representation while rural districts were disproportionately over-represented.
That’s why Goldman is right and, even though holding what would amount to three House of Delegates elections in three consecutive years – last year, this year and 2023 – is a huge pain, the court should rule in his favor.
A democratically elected republic is sometimes messy. It can be inconvenient and confusing. It demands a level of civic awareness and participatory buy-in from an increasingly jaded and fatigued public. It requires robust, free speech and debate over ideas and a shared willingness to settle our differences at the ballot box. But that willingness must rest on the foundational certainty that every vote counts and all votes are equal.
The words we put into our constitutions aren’t recommendations or guidelines to be followed when it’s convenient.
Goldman is correct in asserting that people have every right to believe that votes cast in Scott or Northumberland counties matter just as much as those cast in Alexandria or Virginia Beach. And if that necessitates a little extra diligence by voters and time and expense by candidates, then – as the people of Ukraine will attest – that’s a miniscule price to pay.
Bob Lewis covered Virginia government and politics for 20 years for The Associated Press and is now a columnist for the Virginia Mercury, where this column first appeared. He can be reached at blewis@virginiamercury.com.
