It’s no surprise that the General Assembly evinces a certain contempt for journalists. After all, we expose legislators’ shortcomings, hypocrisies and pettiness. Lawmakers don’t have to make my job any easier – and it’s rare when they do.
Why those folks hold such disdain for Virginia’s residents, though, is puzzling. Because when legislators stick it to members of the Fourth Estate, they’re targeting everyone else, too. Citizens often learn of governmental problems and misdeeds through the work of reporters.
Which brings me to the legislature’s latest anti-transparency move. It essentially reversed an open-government law covering police records, one that had been on the books less than a year. Falsehoods and misinformation – perhaps intentional – clouded the debate, leading to the final vote a few weeks ago.
In 2021, legislators approved a bill that required law enforcement agencies to provide closed investigative files under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. The passage followed study by the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council. The Innocence Project noted that most states and federal officials open those records to the public, with a few exceptions.
Even some families of crime victims – though certainly not all – favored the bill. This is important because local police, sheriff’s departments and other law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth almost always deny access to information when it’s “discretionary.” They rarely turn over more than what’s mandated by law.
As someone who’s worked at newspapers in other states, I can tell you this is overly secretive. It fails to alert the public about details that won’t hinder investigations, but might inform people of the nature of what’s going on in their neighborhoods.
The 2021 law had protections for crime victims and their families, too. Sensitive photos of victims couldn’t be released, for example.
Yet both chambers decided this year to undo the 2021 legislation, which was signed by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, when Democrats controlled both the House of Delegates and the state Senate. It was designed for the public to keep an eye on what police agencies were doing and to prevent them from forever closing files in which prosecution had ended.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch pointed out the misinformation that accompanied this year’s debate and noted that “several lawmakers acknowledged during the process that they misunderstood” the state’s FOIA. Nor did any proponent of the new bill offer any example of sensitive records being released.
It was a reversal in search of a problem.
Among the detractors of the 2021 law was Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George. He sits on the Freedom of Information Advisory Council, along with other legislators and citizens. With open-government friends like Stuart, who needs enemies?
Nor did legislators undergo the sober, detailed look the advisory council previously undertook. This time, a few legislators received complaints from victims’ families and police agencies. Several law enforcement organizations supported the reversal; they got their wish.
Relatives of crime victims are understandably sensitive about anything published or aired about their loved ones. It’s not fair, however, to elevate the emotions of the few against the broader concern by all Virginians to have proper oversight and scrutiny of police agencies.
The stance legislators took is also glaringly paternalistic. They’re suggesting the millions of Virginians who live here aren’t smart or sophisticated enough to determine whether the 2021 law had gone too far in the few months it was in effect, and whether gratuitous information was being published.
Six Senate Democrats voted for this year’s bill, basically reversing their position from last year. I sought interviews from a few of them, but only Dave Marsden of Fairfax County responded.
Marsden said the legislation “would maintain privacy” for victims and their families. He acknowledged, however, that he knew of no abuses under the existing law. The senator said he’d supported many police reform bills since 2020 that tilted toward citizens’ rights. “I’m just a little concerned about the messaging being sent to police agencies.”
That suggests Marsden, who plans to run for re-election next year, is cognizant of how his votes could play with law enforcement groups.
This isn’t the first time the Assembly chose secrecy over sunshine. In 2017, legislators did something downright bizarre: They blocked law enforcement officials from naming juveniles who die in crimes, unless the family gives consent.
It was a strange, Luddite-like decision in an age of smartphones, social media and videos. Neighbors, schools and others could find out the identifications – but, officers, don’t tell the press.
The latest development in Richmond gives police and prosecutors the secrecy they want. Grieving families sensitive to any reports about the slayings of loved ones will, too – even though they already had protections.
Millions of other Virginians? You’re left in the dark.
This column originally appeared in the Virginia Mercury. Roger Chesley is a columnist and editorial writer who worked at the (Newport News) Daily Press and The (Norfolk) Virginian-Pilot from 1997 through 2018. Reach him at rchesley@virginiamercury.com.
