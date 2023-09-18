The residents of Pageland Lane have been stuck between a rock and a hard place for the past 15 years.
Our once rural road has become a bypass for industrial truck traffic and commuters from Interstate 66 to Loudoun County. Then in 2008, Dominion built transmission lines through our yards which are two football fields wide with towers that are 115 feet tall. This has caused irreparable harm to our lives, property values and quality of life. Other than us, no one cared.
And on Dec. 10, 2019, the final nail in our coffin was placed when Jeanine Lawson and the Republican Board of County Supervisors during the lame-duck period after the election voted for the precedent-setting 3 million-square-foot data center right next door to the Manassas Battlefield National Park, Conway Robinson State Forest and Pageland Lane. This data center was outside of the Data Center Overlay District.
The approval from start to finish took only 55 minutes. There were only six speakers. Current Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir was one of them. He did not oppose the project; instead, he just wanted to talk about technicalities.
So where were the residents from Heritage Hunt, Oak Valley, the National Park Service, Civil War Trust and HOA Roundtable? Nowhere. Not one person from any of these special interest groups showed up or spoke against it.
The members of the Heritage Hunt board and its data center working group were all residents of Heritage Hunt at the time. Yet there was no outcry from them. All of the current Heritage Hunt leaders lived in their community when Gainesville Crossing was approved.
None of them spoke against it. Why didn’t they? They didn’t care because they don’t turn left on Route 29, and it doesn’t affect them on their protected island. Just as the Heritage Hunt residents don’t know how life on Pageland Lane is today, they will not be affected by the PW Digital Gateway.
And what did Lawson think would happen when she approved the Gainesville Crossing Data Center? Did she not have the foresight or vision to see what would follow when that door was opened? Talk is cheap; supervisors Lawson and Weir claim their aim is to “save the rural area,” but they did not protect it then. It’s now just a cheap and deceptive campaign slogan.
The approval of Gainesville Crossing was the final straw for Pageland residents. We had to come together as a community and protect our property values and families and so we did. In 2021 we applied for a Comprehensive Plan change.
In 2022, county staff, the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors designed and adopted a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the entire Pageland Lane corridor that is a new gold standard for data center development. The design harmonizes commercial economic development with public and private open space to protect real environmental and cultural resources. There will be no data centers within a mile of a school. There are no communities directly adjacent to data centers.
The assaults against us, the families of Pageland Lane, and our property rights are about jealousy and control. Opposing Digital Gateway is a sport for them and giving them relevancy. As one bored retired opposition leader said, it was “giving him a reason to live.”
We will not sit back and let them control our property rights and give the perception they live on Pageland Lane. They do not. This small group of Heritage Hunt residents live in the densest residential development in Gainesville.
Mary Ann Ghadban is a lifelong resident of Prince William County, a 40-year resident of Pageland Lane and one of the landowners in the PW Digital Gateway assemblage.
This is an amusing piece of creative writing.
As architect of the Prince William Digital Gateway, Mary Ann Ghadban has acted as the de facto Planning Director of Prince William County for the past three years. It is bewildering how a former bankrupt developer has attained so much influence with our county government. When will we take it back from charlatans masquerading as representing the public interest?
And when will the media give Ms. Ghadban the investigative scrutiny she so clearly deserves? You can drive a truck through the holes in her fairy tales. Her tactics even prompted a lawsuit against her from one of the participants in her scheme.
Ms. Ghadban wants to know why certain groups were not more active in opposing the Gainesville Crossing project in 2019. I didn’t live here then, but I’d like to know why SHE didn’t oppose it.
Ms. Ghadban notes that only six speakers opposed the Gainesville Crossing project. NONE of them were from Pageland Lane. Since she now cites Gainesville Crossing as “the final nail in our coffin”, why did SHE not mount a more spirited opposition?
I went to the video of the December 10, 2019 BOCS public hearing. The discussion of the Gainesville Crossing proposal begins at 1:53:42 and the public hearing begins at 2:22:47. There were six speakers, all of whom urged caution or outright disapproval of the proposal.
Two of the six speakers (Bob Weir and Karen Sheehan) represented the Coalition to Protect Prince William County – the same group that is currently active in opposing the Prince William Digital Gateway. The Coalition had also mounted an aggressive e-mail campaign against Gainesville Crossing, so their opposition to data centers outside the overlay district is consistent.
I could only find two news articles on the subject, both of which came out after the vote. Again, there was no evidence of any opposition from Pageland Lane.
* One article from The Prince William Times said: “The board approved the rezoning for the Gainesville Crossing project 7-1 with only Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, voting against the measure.” That article also said: “Bob Weir, a member of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, asked the board not to approve the project until the county is certain no new transmission lines would be needed.”
* Another article from Inside NOVA said: “Principi made a motion to defer the application, because the proposed data center is not in the county’s data center opportunity overlay district and because of the possibility that Dominion Energy would need to build more power lines — possibly cutting through residential areas — to serve the project”.
Why did Ms. Ghadban’s total absence from the Gainesville Crossing fight pale in comparison with her current effort to cash in on the Prince William Digital Gateway? Based on what we’ve learned since, one could venture a guess. She saw Gainesville Crossing as a useful pretext for her opportunistic Prince William Digital Gateway scheme. Another Prince William Times article noted: “Mary Ann Ghadban, has lobbied the board of supervisors on numerous occasions to open up the rural area for data center use, emails show.” Yet another article states: “… the conversation occurred in the summer of 2019 at his [Candland’s] office with two longtime county residents and developers, Maryann Ghadban and Page Snyder, who were pitching him on a proposal for a data center complex in the “rural crescent.” So, she was likely angling for her big payday BEFORE the approval of Gainesville Crossing.
Even if Ms. Ghadban really did object to Gainesville Crossing then, she should certainly understand why Heritage Hunt, Oak Valley and other nearby neighborhoods object to the Prince William Digital Gateway now. The only difference now is she expects a financial windfall from the devastation she leaves in her wake.
Let’s end this fallacy about infringement of property rights. Pageland Lane landowners have the right to sell their properties whenever they choose. What they do not have the right to do is to rezone their property for an incompatible use solely to increase its value. The rezoning process recognizes that the greater community has an interest in how land is repurposed. Otherwise, we would not be engaged in the current debate.
Ms. Ghadban owns five properties totaling 50.4 acres on Pageland Lane with an assessed value of $4,172,500. She also owns a rental property in the “protected island” of Heritage Hunt with an assessed value of $554,700. She also owns a 131-acre horse farm in The Plains with an assessed value of $2,271,600. That’s 181.7 acres with a total value of $6,998,800. And this is the horsey set lady who has consistently referred to those of more modest means as “elite”?
Truth is defined as “conformity with fact or reality”. Try again, Ms. Ghadban.
Next, she’ll be calling for transparency.
Bill they have EVERY RIGHT to seek to rezone their property in order to increase its value.
Most of PWC will benefit from the $500 Million dollars in annual tax receipts from the planned data centers.
Data centers are essential to the modern way of life. Far more than any development in western PWC.
Yes, we all know that data centers will need tons of energy. That energy will be generated. Yes, that means more power lines. And more power plants. Maybe they pave over the "Rural Crescent" in solar panels or build a nuclear plant in Nokesville. The point is we should all understand that green energy is going to take a lot of infrastructure, not unlike fossil fuels, and that will transform rural areas. Rural areas have been a burden on the US economy since we have had to prop up most agriculture with massive subsidies and tax incentives. Any Patriot should understand that rural areas have become a tax liability of unsustainable economies plagued by addiction and suicide (Deaths of Despair) and that needs to change. Green energy production is that change. Many Pageland residents dabbled in agriculture just to reduce their tax bill, Virginia doesn't have the capacity for economically viable agriculture. That requires massive "corporate" farms which mostly resides in the Mid-West. NoVA is a massive growing suburb, not a rural farming community.
Yes, we get that "evil forces" behind data centers are far more powerful than the residents of Heritage Hunt and the Rural Crescent. Power requires big pockets. That is why you will not see data Centers in The Plains or in Middleburgh. Money talks, grassroot political movements walk. Sooner or later development will win. Not that development is bad. Look at "downtown" Haymarket. Ten years ago it was rather pathetic, with derelict homes and commercial buildings, today it has new homes and profitable businesses. Soon everything within 50 miles of DC will look like Washington Street. It' like a microsystem of the larger NoVA. To include data centers.
PWC will need hundreds of millions of dollars to boost our education and law enforcement needs (ie we need hundreds of more teachers and police and that will cost $$$$$). Its either Data Centers or higher property/personal taxes.
