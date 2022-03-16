While there are plenty of welcome conversations in Washington and Richmond regarding additional financial support for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) is working to see the two publicly supported HBCUs in Virginia establish a physical location in the region.
Since July, the commission has engaged in conversations with the presidents of Norfolk State University and Virginia State University, key university staff and others to make this dream a reality.
With more than 405,000 students (all races and ethnicities) in Northern Virginia who have some college or an associate degree, establishing a satellite campus for either of these prestigious institutions – or both as a shared location would provide residents an opportunity to complete their degree at either university in a local setting.
The United Negro College Fund outlines an extensive list of the benefits of an HBCU and why I, as a proud graduate of Virginia State University, support this effort.
A Top-Notch Education
In 2013, HBCUs generated 25% of all bachelor’s degrees in STEM fields earned by African- Americans and awarded 14% of all African-American engineering degrees. In 2018, 29% of undergraduate degrees and 32% of doctorates in chemistry were awarded to Black students from an HBCU.
There is a growing need to increase the number of professionals in the agricultural field. Virginia State University is an 1890 land-grant university “charged with developing research and extending knowledge to enhance the lives of limited-resourced farmers, families, individuals and underserved communities.”
HBCUs disproportionately enroll low-income, first-generation and academically underprepared college students, according to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. HBCUs have long made access to higher learning a reality for millions of African-Americans, producing many of the nation’s Black teachers, doctors, judges and engineers.
Imagine the positive impact on families in our region and our region’s economy if residents had access to an HBCU education at a satellite campus within commuting distance.
A Supportive Atmosphere and Community
At HBCUs, students are surrounded by people with similar backgrounds and cultural experiences. Students are submerged into a nurturing community of support and a family atmosphere among faculty, staff, administrators and peers who become an essential part of their extended family for a lifetime.
Diversity
When Norfolk State University (1935) and Virginia State University (1882) were founded, Black students were being denied their right to an education. The few education options available were separate and extremely unequal. In many Black families, this was only a few generations ago, and as a people, we are still making “firsts” in America.
Many families are presently achieving the “American Dream” of producing their first college graduate – and many of those students chose an HBCU to pursue their degrees.
Rooted in providing access to higher learning to those who were historically denied the opportunity, HBCUs continue to educate students of all races, ethnicities and cultures from around the world. HBCUs provide a unique opportunity for Black students, because for many it is the only time they may be in an environment where they are the majority.
Affordability
While college expenses can create a barrier for many, HBCUs have stayed beneath the national average when it comes to tuition. Norfolk State and Virginia State have the lowest tuition rates of any public four-year university in Virginia, according to the State Council of Higher Education.
Alumni Support and Networking
Norfolk State and Virginia State have strong and active alumni associations nationwide that provide ongoing support and valuable networking opportunities. They help graduates develop careers, provide scholarships to incoming students, support their alma maters, provide fellowship opportunities and much more.
Pride
There is nothing like the pride HBCU alumni have for their alma maters. When you earn a degree in an environment that nurtures you, empowers you, encourages you and prepares you for a brighter future, it’s no surprise that our pride is palpable to all in our presence.
The highest level of that sense of pride is exuded at our annual Homecomings. While we may not have the physical presence of an HBCU in our region yet, most residents in our region are familiar with all that an HBCU Homecoming embodies.
Creating Generational Wealth
A study conducted by the University of Georgia for the United Negro College Fund outlined the economic benefits of both Norfolk State and Virginia State. The study revealed that a Norfolk State graduate working full-time throughout his or her working life can expect to earn $939,000 in additional income due to a college credential. That economic benefit for a Virginia State graduate is $990,000.
While there are no physical facilities for Norfolk State and Virginia State in Northern Virginia yet, both are part of the publicly supported university system in Virginia. Now is the time to solve this problem by working with both universities, the state, local partners and other interested parties to establish a physical facility for either one or both universities for the 2.5 million residents in our region.
Cydny A. Neville is chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission and member of the Dumfries Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.