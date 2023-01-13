Actually, Virginia has several data center problems.
One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business.
Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs. Indeed, so many data center companies have chosen to locate in Northern Virginia that we now host the largest concentration of data centers in the world.
But there’s more to being the data center capital of the world than raking in cash. To drive through “Data Center Alley” is to witness suburban sprawl on steroids, with its attendant deforestation, loss of farmland and loss of wildlife habitat. The environmental destruction doesn’t stop at a facility’s property line: A single building covers acres of land, causing massive rainwater runoff problems that can affect streams and water resources miles downstream.
Other problems are unique to the industry. Cooling the servers requires a single data center to consume as much water as a city of 30,000 to 50,000 people, and giant fans make the surrounding area noisy day and night.
The average data center has so many backup diesel generators onsite that it requires a major air source permit from the Department of Environmental Quality. The generators have to be started regularly to ensure they will work in an outage. The result is poorer air quality.
Moreover, data centers require astonishing amounts of energy to power their operations and cool their servers. The industry uses over 12% of Dominion Energy Virginia’s total electricity supply, more than any other business category. Industry sources put Virginia’s total data center load at 1,688 megawatts as of 2021 – equivalent to about 1.6 million homes. This requires utilities to build new electric generation and transmission lines.
Many data center operators have pledged to run their operations on renewable energy, but only a few major tech companies have followed through on building solar facilities in Virginia. That’s not a reason to send data centers somewhere else. We’d just like them to be part of the climate solution rather than adding to our carbon footprint.
Why are data centers so keen to locate in Northern Virginia? Historically the draws were the fiber-optic network, proximity to Washington, relatively low-cost energy and a concerted early effort on the part of Loudoun County to make locating here as easy as possible.
Then there are the state subsidies. Since 2010, Virginia has offered tax incentives to data centers that locate here. The data center sales and use tax exemption is Virginia’s largest economic development incentive, rising from $30 million in 2010 to $138 million in 2020. A 2019 report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission found that Virginia received back only 72 cents for every dollar of the data center tax incentive.
Thus far, opposition to data centers has tended to be local and focused mainly on land use issues. Preservationists were at the forefront of opposition to Prince William County’s proposed PW Digital Gateway, a data center development across more than 2,100 acres.
The battle spilled across the border into Fairfax County, whose leaders worry that stormwater runoff from the development will pollute the county’s main drinking water source, the Occoquan Reservoir.
Since data centers provide essential services and have to locate somewhere, the answer isn’t to ban them from the state. A better approach would be for Virginia to guide development to parts of the state that are desperate for new businesses and to link tax incentives to energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy and reclaimed water.
Right now Virginia is operating on auto-pilot, paying ever more in tax incentives and fueling conflict, sprawl and carbon emissions. That needs to change.
Ivy Main is a lawyer and a longtime volunteer with the Sierra Club's Virginia chapter. A former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employee, she is currently the Sierra Club's renewable energy chairperson. This column originally appeared in the Virginia Mercury.
