2022: Roe v. Wade is overturned

On May 2, 2022, a leaked Supreme Court initial draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade inspired panic and protest amongst supporters of legal abortion and preliminary celebration for opponents of Roe. Then, on June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court released its ruling and Roe officially fell.

For many people living in states with restrictive abortion laws, the reality of getting an abortion over the past several years has already resembled a pre-Roe world: where having the means to drive or fly across state lines and pay for abortion services, as well as other associated travel costs, is often a dealbreaker.

Some things will change, however, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. The distances people will need to travel to receive abortion care will increase manifold. Current estimates from the Guttmacher Institute indicate that 26 states are likely or certain to ban abortion. These states are concentrated in the South and Midwest, and would effectively create hundreds of miles-long abortion deserts in parts of the U.S. Residents of Louisiana, Florida, and Texas in particular could see an increase of hundreds of miles to the nearest legal clinic.

But accessing an abortion in the event of a 26-state ban does not mean returning to the days of back-alley butchers and coat-hanger abortions. Abortion services have evolved significantly since the century of criminalization, and have become increasingly safe and simplified. Reliance on surgical abortion has decreased: as of 2020, over half of all U.S. abortions are medication-based. The most common medication for abortion is an FDA-approved combination of two drugs—mifepristone and misoprostol—which are usually administered during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Self-managed abortions—abortions performed by the individual at home—using mifepristone and misoprostol are likely to become more popular. Through-the-mail abortion pill and telemedicine consultation services like Plan C, Hey Jane, AidAccess, and Women on Web have emerged to improve access in abortion deserts.

The right to an abortion is codified in state laws or constitutions in 16 states, including New York, Illinois, California, Oregon, and Colorado, as well as Washington D.C. Many of these states are preparing for a surge in the number of out-of-state visitors seeking abortions, or have already seen an uptick in recent years as restrictions on abortions have tightened in neighboring states.

Related: What the Roe v. Wade reversal means for abortion access across America

 STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Virginia’s 2023 elections, when we vote for all 100 members of the House of Delegates and all 40 members of the state Senate, are going to occur in the midst of a vigorous national debate. The impact could well decide who runs the General Assembly in Richmond. If the politicos were expecting a quiet election, they can forget it.

david kerr H&S

David Kerr

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding abortion was expected – after all, it was leaked in advance. Having overturned Roe v. Wade, the court has made abortion a state matter. Some states, which had so-called “trigger laws” on the books, have effectively already banned abortion. Other states plan to maintain access to abortions. Virginia allows abortion, but future access is dicey at best.

With a staunchly pro-life Republican governor, it all comes down to the legislature, and the margins are thin. There is a 52-48 Republican majority in the House, and a 21-19 Democratic majority in the Senate. Because the GOP controls the tie vote in the Senate, only one Senate seat separates the generally pro-life Republicans from severely limiting abortion rights. Indeed, with a shift of that one vote an outright ban is likely.

Although the legislature was dominated by the GOP during most of the past 25 years and the state has had several pro-life Republican governors, their ability to limit access to abortion was constrained. Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed access to abortion, got in the way. As the result, abortion, while dividing the parties, was rarely a wedge issue with voters. However, in 2023, it’s going to matter.

If the Republicans maintain control of the House of Delegates and can take the Senate, and with Gov. Glenn Youngkin still in office, outlawing abortion won’t be all that difficult. However, looking at the political variables, and they’re many, maybe it’s not that easy.

The pro-life vote in Virginia is powerful. There is no mistaking that. That said, Northern Virginia usually votes pro-choice. That’s almost half the state’s population, but get outside Virginia’s “urban crescent” and opinions start to shift dramatically toward pro-life. To some voters, a candidate’s opposition to abortion is all that matters.

However, at the same time, a countervailing force is likely to come into play. First, there is a strong abortion rights base in the Democratic Party. It’s powerful. And it does win elections. Also, women, according to just about every poll, favor access to abortion by overwhelming margins.

Many women, even those identifying as Republicans, are distressed by the high court’s decision and concerned by efforts in various states to eliminate access to the procedure. They are worried about its future in Virginia.

It’s an anxiety few conservative female voters like to talk about. But it does make the political situation fluid. Some Republican women, and men, too, based on this one issue, may be tempted to change sides if their vote helps keep abortion legal in Virginia.

Also 2023 is in an off-year election. Arguably, that doesn’t adequately describe it. My preference is to call it an “off-off” year election. That’s because there are no statewide races on the ballot. Usually, this means voter turnout is light with few state or national issues mobilizing voters. However, with new, more equitably drawn districts, and what will likely be one of the most polarizing issues in years dominating the campaign, this could turn out to be a high-profile, high-turnout, big money election.

In a way, it’s sort of a post Roe v. Wade “showdown.” That said, neither Republicans nor Democrats know quite how to handle the issue and aren’t sure how to leverage it to their advantage. At least not yet. However, they have about a year to figure it out – at which point you can expect Virginia’s normally quiet legislative elections to find their way to national prominence.

David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

"

"