My favorite topic to write about and by far the subject that receives the most comment has nothing to do with politics. It's not about zoning, growth or schools. It’s not even about local history.
Rather, it concerns squirrels.
Cute to some, good targets for my great Uncle’s .22 (he always has been a little bloodthirsty), and the bane of anyone who keeps a bird feeder. However, I still love them.
In Northern Virginia, the species is the North American Gray Squirrel (the black squirrels I mention later are the same species, just a different color) and their genus is Sciurus Carolinensis. Any Latin students out there who could write in and tell me how to pronounce that?
They're just like Rocky from the 1960s’ “Rocky and Bullwinkle Show,” only our local squirrels don't fly or chase Soviet spies. While fond of these impish creatures I have never, like some people do, tried to make them pets. They're wild animals and they have sharp teeth. That's enough to stop me right there, but I love to watch them climb, scurry, and do their acrobatics.
I like to think that the squirrels and I – and I feed them, along with the birds, every day – have a special relationship. Though sometimes it worries me a little. Maybe we’re a little too closely bonded.
Not too long ago I was canvassing for a local candidate – a Democrat, in this case. I left the house and was met on the sidewalk by one of my local squirrels. Most squirrels at this point would take off running, but this little fellow, just a few feet away, stood on his back feet and started chirping. Angrily too. I don’t think he approved of Democrats.
It's no secret that squirrels like acorns. They are also fond of nuts (they love peanuts), berries and even peanut butter, but when it comes to storing food for the winter, they prefer hard nuts like acorns. They last longer. They tend to eat the softer nuts first.
Contrary to belief, squirrels don't have a complex system for remembering where they buried their acorns. They just go digging when they get hungry and hope to find some of their stash. Inevitably, a lot of acorns get forgotten, and that's a good thing, because squirrels, almost exclusively, are responsible for planting oak trees.
Centuries ago, the British Royal Navy put a lot of store in having a good supply of oak. After all, the Royal Navy March includes a reference to “hearts of oak are our ships.” In the age of wooden ships, oak was the ideal building material. During the 18th century, Britain’s top admiral carried acorns in his pocket and tried to plant them whenever he went. I am sure the acorn-planting admiral helped, but it’s not too much of a stretch to say that the little English Red Squirrel did his part to help Britannia rule the waves.
There are all kinds of squirrels. Back in 1912 the Smithsonian Institution brought a dozen or so Canadian black squirrels to Washington to study. The black squirrel, by the way, is a beloved animal around Canada’s Parliament building in Ottawa, and there is even a squirrel house on the grounds.
When the Smithsonian was done with its research, the black squirrels were released into Rock Creek Park. Over the past 108 years, slowly, and steadily, their descendants have brought black squirrels to our area. They are in Alexandria and Arlington, they’ve staked out a solid presence in Fairfax, and some have crossed the Occoquan into Prince William.
To some, squirrels are a nuisance and obnoxious. That’s a bit extreme in my view. They are almost never mean, vicious or in the slightest bit hostile. They are also unusually clever. This is demonstrated by the never-ending stream of “squirrel defeating” bird feeders – few of which ever actually defeat the squirrels. My answer, as I noted, is just to feed my birds and my squirrels. A little eccentric. No, not really, I just really like my squirrels.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.