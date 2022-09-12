What exactly is the economy anyway? That should be an easy question to answer, but it has so many moving parts, each affecting the other and all happening at once, that getting a grip on our economic situation at any point in time can be trying. To paraphrase Winston Churchill: “It’s about everything happening at once, simultaneously.”
The question everyone, mostly politicians, seems to want answered is, “Are we in a recession?” The administration and its supporters want to say no; their opponents want to say yes. But when you get down to it, no one has a clue what the word “recession” means anymore.
To me, just a guy with a job, a good economy has always been when I have a job, when my friends have jobs, and when someone who wants to leave a job can find another job. That’s prosperity. But is that still the case? That’s where the weird part of analyzing our economy comes in. The unemployment rate in Prince William County was 2.8% in July, and in Fairfax it was 2.5%. That’s well below what economists consider full employment.
That should mean everything is rosy. Yes, people are making more in wages. With lots of jobs and fewer job seekers (the great quit isn’t over yet) wages have risen an average of 40%. However, let me footnote that by saying it applies primarily to jobs that many of us would have considered underpaid before the big pay surge, such as clerks, fast food workers, custodial workers and school bus drivers. The pressure on their wages is still up, and prospective employees are often able to negotiate higher pay. Rarely have workers had that much leverage in the job market.
Ok, so where’s the problem? That’s easy. It’s inflation. Everything has gone up and there are plenty of reasons why. Right now, the annual inflation rate is 8.5%. I was in college the last time it was that high. What that means is that the employees receiving more pay are also looking at everything they buy going up in price – in some cases, outstripping the benefits of the extra pay.
Fuel is one reason. Energy costs are a factor in just about everything we buy. No commodity, product or service is unaffected by it. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, European countries substantially curtailed their consumption of Russian oil and gas. The result is that Europe is buying more gas from the United States and the Middle East, and that’s driving up prices.
Gasoline prices have fallen from their stratospheric highs of three months ago, but the average price of a gallon of gas is still as much as a dollar higher than it was this time last year. Natural gas and heating oil prices are still extremely high. Fortunately, it’s still summer. Winter will be another story.
Locally, some other strange things are happening. For one thing, with so many people still working from home, employers – including the federal government – are reassessing their needs for office space. This means there are a lot of empty office buildings.
Overall, Northern Virginia has an 18.7% office vacancy rate. That’s high. Springfield and Pentagon City have office vacancy rates of more than 20%. Woodbridge, by comparison, is closer to what’s considered normal, at 13%. However, as leases come up for renewal, and companies and the government reduce their office footprints, it’s reasonable to expect these vacancy numbers to rise.
Another factor that prompts considerable angst in the local economy is housing. Prices for new homes have increased by as much as 60% over the past year. This has also dramatically affected rents as well. Rent increases have the biggest impact on low-income renters, who have less disposable income.
Confused? Join the club. That’s because nothing in this economy, locally and nationally, from prices to wages to unemployment, makes any sense anymore. Economists can prognosticate and try to explain the dynamics of the economy. But the normal rules of economics, at least for the time being, just don’t seem to apply.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
