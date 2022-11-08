This year’s midterms – when the entire U.S. House of Representatives and a third of the members of the U.S. Senate are up for election – have proven more dynamic than expected.
A few weeks ago, it looked as though the Democrats might defy the odds, in the House at least, and not lose “too” badly. However, things have changed. The Democratic party’s summertime surge proved fleeting. Indeed, what seemed like a “blue surge” is beginning to look like a “red wave” – one that could have dramatic impacts in Virginia.
It’s a wave so strong that even Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton, incumbent congresswomen in the 7th and 10th Districts, respectively – both considered at one point to be likely winners – are now at risk. Prince William County represents a substantial portion of both districts.
A few weeks ago, I put together a statistical model in hopes of predicting the outcome of the midterm elections (“Take this midterm model for a spin,” Oct. 6). My model focused just on the House of Representatives and measured the impact of presidential popularity and economic factors on the outcome. Since 1950 those have been the determining factors in terms of which party did well in the midterms. If the President was popular and the economy was humming along, the damage to his party in the midterms was often limited. Sometimes, it even picked up seats.
That’s not the scenario this year. President Biden’s popularity is below 50%. Economic factors, particularly inflation, are hurting Democratic candidates. My model indicated the Democrats would lose 34 to 40 seats in the 435-member House. But I also suggested that the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion and Biden’s success in passing his legislative agenda might mitigate the damage to the Democrats.
However, that was several weeks ago. If the election had been held then, maybe the Democrats would have fared better. The Supreme Court’s decision on abortion gave them a boost in the polls. However, the reaction to that decision has ebbed rapidly. Abortion is no longer a top issue among voters; instead, they are far more worried about inflation and an unstable economy.
In races across the country, the GOP has made inflation the issue. They are also arguing the crime rate is up substantially. Their digs at Biden have proven effective as well. The Democrats are on the defense and appear to be losing ground.
One indicator, a poll called the “generic ballot” that asks voters which party they support in the election regardless of the candidate, has shifted decidedly to the Republicans. The GOP is fighting aggressively in all the marginal districts and at the same time going after some reliably blue districts. And they’re spending lots of money, too.
That trend is showing up in Virginia. The only three seats in the commonwealth in serious contention are held by Democratic women. Spanberger, originally thought to be in a strong position, is now looking at a far tougher election.
She is an incumbent, but she now represents a new district. She has worked hard to build positive name recognition, is a moderate (sorry, my GOP friends, there are indeed Democratic moderates) and she is facing a lesser-known Republican candidate in Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega. However, a high tide of GOP support and low Democratic energy have put the congresswoman in a precarious position. Her victory, something of a given a few weeks ago, is now by no means assured.
Even Wexton, a Democrat representing Virginia’s 10th District, always considered safe in the rankings, is finding her race a lot more challenging than she expected. She probably will win, but it’s going to be close. And if the GOP sweep is big enough, anything could happen.
As for Congresswoman Elaine Luria, a Democrat representing the 2nd District in Southeast Virginia, she is the most vulnerable of the three. After redistricting, she knew she was in a tough position representing a red-leaning district. It will be a surprise if she wins re-election.
I am sticking with my model of a few weeks ago. However, if the Democrats have a worse night than my model suggested, I wouldn’t be surprised.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
(1) comment
Sorry Dr. Kerr, Jennifer Weston is not a moderate. Her voting record is actually more extreme than AOC's. She doesn't make the the same lunatic outbursts as AOC, but her voting record tells the story. Plus, she won't debate her opponent and is very timid in defending her record.
