Drug addiction, death by overdose, and all the pain it causes families, not to mention the terrible disruptions it forces on society, is the devil in the dark – always waiting for an opportunity to cause pain and death.
Late last decade, it seemed we were making some gains against drug addiction. Alas, that has all changed, and the problem is worse than ever.
So, what happened?
The isolation caused by COVID, the lack of treatment programs because of the lockdown, the challenges created for law enforcement – and the insidious ability of distributors to get their products to users even in a pandemic – made 2020 the worst year ever for drug usage and deaths by overdose.
Last year 2,300 people died from drug overdoses in Virginia. That’s a record. Nationally the number of overdose deaths is more than 90,000. That’s far shy of the 600,000 who succumbed to COVID, but it’s still a big number and represents a 23% increase over the previous year.
Most of the culprits were our old friends: opioids, heroin and fentanyl. Fentanyl is an incredibly powerful anesthetic, and even the tiniest of doses can kill. But makers of illegal drugs are mixing fentanyl into their products.
Fentanyl is said to enhance the effect, but the risk is overwhelming. No user can be sure just how much fentanyl they are taking. Fentanyl is comparatively cheap, and overseas producers don’t worry much about quality control. Americans are dying, while the drug manufacturers are making unbelievable fortunes.
Many users have taken to seeking opioids illegally online – often these are labeled with familiar generic or product names. It’s all a sham and gives the buyer a false sense of security. They think they’re getting the same kind of pill their doctor might prescribe them. They couldn’t be more wrong. Fentanyl is a frequent additive to these phony pills.
Heroin also continues to be popular. The heroin of the 2020s is far purer and more dangerous than the heroin of 30 or 40 years ago. It’s easier to become addicted, and overdoses are far more likely.
Another scourge we all but forgot about during the pandemic is methamphetamine, or crystal meth. Once the domain of inner city and rural meth labs, this mix, which is highly addictive and deadly, is now produced in other countries and smuggled into the United States. Its use during the past 18 months has seen a large-scale resurgence.
Oh, and lest you thought cocaine, a drug right out of 1980s’ pop culture, was a thing of the past, it isn’t. It’s back. Cocaine is not that hard to find, not that expensive and has again become a high-usage drug.
It’s understandable that we lost sight of these killers during the pandemic. It’s tough to enforce drug laws or help addicts and deter usage when the whole country is in lockdown. The medical establishment was overwhelmed, and law enforcement has had its own problems.
The pandemic, the lockdown, the mental anguish, and the boredom that lasted 15 months was the perfect breeding ground for drug addiction. It’s likely to get worse before it gets better. Our nation, our state and our localities have lots of pressing priorities. Sadly, this is yet another crisis that needs attention – and soon.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.