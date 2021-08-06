A recent Loudoun County School Board meeting was raucously disrupted in part over the issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT). I have doubts that many of the protestors even know exactly what that is, which is understandable because CRT is poorly defined at best.
What’s more, it’s not a part of the approved curriculum in Virginia, or most anywhere else in the country, nor is it likely to be. It’s a concept that goes back about 45 years, but in today’s charged political environment this resurrected bit of academic theory has become a hot-button issue. That is, if it even is an issue. Alas, its introduction into the political debate has convinced some people that states and the federal government are going to mandate a sort of anti-American teaching of history. That’s what they think CRT is.
That’s not going to happen. However, it does raise some questions about the way we teach our own history.
I teach U.S. government and politics at Virginia Commonwealth University as well as state and local government. It’s a joy. My classes are diverse – racially, ethnically and politically. I have students from China and the Middle East. From my point of view, teaching in this environment is stimulating and challenging.
While CRT isn’t a part of our curriculum, one thing we need to understand is that you can’t teach the story of U.S. government or its history without including the unsavory parts.
When I was on the Stafford County School Board, we updated our textbooks to make them more honest about the past – in this case, slavery and Jim Crow laws. It was important, and no one balked at the changes. You can’t take pride in where you are and where you’re headed unless you know where you’ve come from.
When I teach, I readily, and with a lots of good supporting material, talk about slavery, the Civil War (perhaps the most defining point in our history) and Jim Crow. Some may say that’s all just liberal bad-mouthing of America. Hardly.
How does the civil rights movement, a wonderful example of American courage and fortitude, make any sense otherwise? The same can be said for the monumental decisions to desegregate the armed forces, and in the years to follow, pass the Civil Rights Act. These were great accomplishments, but they don’t mean anything without understanding the history behind them – and, no, that history isn’t pretty.
What I try to convey in my courses, and what so many teachers try to share with their students, is that America is a work in progress. There are plenty of blemishes, some particularly grim, but from those bad marks, many of which make uncomfortable reading, we always seemed to do better. We listened to the better angels of our nature, we cast the crucial votes, our courts made good decisions, and we changed our views. And the best part is that we’re still doing that.
Yes, we readily embraced slavery – it was truly evil, and it left a terrible legacy that lasts to this day, but we did fight a war to end it. We allowed Jim Crow to come into being, and then, finally, after too long a wait, we put an end to it.
Prominent people in our government and in the rest of the economy, once the preserve of white men, which I recall well from the early days of my career, now include African-Americans, women and other minorities.
Are we at perfection? Hardly. But the lesson I want to teach, and do teach – and no one has told me to do otherwise – is that this work in progress, the United States of America, has made great strides. And you can’t appreciate those accomplishments or address the issues that remain to be dealt with unless you know the whole story.
This leads me to one recollection. When I was a U.S. Navy intelligence officer, I remember reading from a rather long tome called the Soviet Encyclopedia. It had a simple premise: Everything the Soviet Union ever did was a benefit to mankind. There were no warts or blemishes. Of course, there were actually plenty. The Soviet Union’s history was truly awful. It was humorous reading, but generations of Soviets lived by this stuff. Some in the former Soviet Union still do.
That’s certainly not the way I want to share or help interpret the American story.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
