The McAuliffe campaign for governor is stumbling. Indeed, it only now seems to be dawning on the campaign and the candidate just how much trouble they’re in.
I have watched, and participated in, dozens of statewide Virginia campaigns, going back to being a high school volunteer for Henry Howell in 1973, and the signs of trouble are usually easy to see.
The most common reason a campaign stumbles is that they start the campaign suffering from overconfidence and then underestimate and misread the temperament of the voters. Campaigns for governor in Virginia are rife with examples.
This year, Terry McAuliffe, a former governor who was, according to the early polls, popular with the voters, stepped up to run for a second non-consecutive term.
The only other governor to do this, back in the 1970s, won his second term, but only by a narrow margin. It was one of the closest gubernatorial elections in Virginia history. Apparently, Virginians don’t like retreads in the Governor’s Mansion.
McAuliffe’s reasons for running were complicated. He still has national ambitions. But, more fundamental than that, he saw a Virginia Democratic party, doing well at the polls, with, to use the sports term, “no front bench.”
Usually, if a party has a popular lieutenant governor or attorney general, those are the heir apparents to run for governor. But, alas, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the lieutenant governor, has been accused of sexual assault, and Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to dressing up in blackface in college. So, both those men were out of the running.
So, at the urging of many Democrats, Terry McAuliffe stepped in. He is, or at least was, popular, had a good record as governor, is well connected to the Biden administration and has stayed active in Virginia politics.
Normally this would translate into an easy win in November – especially since his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, has never run for public office and has lots of ties, at least verbally, to Donald Trump, who lost Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020.
Thing is, none of these supposed negatives seem to be hurting Youngkin that badly – at least not as much as the Democrats hoped.
McAuliffe’s major shortcoming as a candidate surprises me – namely that he didn’t seem to realize that his campaign strategy for 2021 had the potential to backfire. His entire campaign is running on what is now a four-year-old record. Given all that’s happened since he left office – the pandemic, shortages, work from home and changing commuting patterns, police and racial issues – his last term might as well have been 20 years ago.
In contrast, in a recent debate, Youngkin talked about today’s problems and what he was going to do “starting on day one.” Mind you, Youngkin has no experience in public office, and isn’t long on ideas, but he has enthusiasm and is talking about the future.
As for the damaging Trump connection, McAuliffe has mentioned this in so many ads and speeches that it’s lost its effectiveness. Reporters now joke about how many times, during a particular speech, McAuliffe is going to tie Youngkin to Trump.
According to one reputable poll of likely voters McAuliffe leads by a scant 2 points, well within the margin of error. By now he was expected to have a sizable lead over his GOP mega-millionaire opponent.
What’s more, Youngkin is clearly cutting into the usually lopsided Northern Virginia Democratic vote. This is a shocker. Unfortunately, in another surprise, Democratic party enthusiasm for McAuliffe, without a Republican in the White House, especially Donald Trump, is not what it should be. The Democratic base isn’t as motivated as it has been. And President Joe Biden has had some bad luck during his first nine months. His popularity in Virginia has suffered, which won’t help McAuliffe much.
No two campaigns unravel quite the same way. However, make no mistake, McAuliffe’s campaign is unraveling. The question is, does he have the ability as a campaigner to pivot and change his message? And, if so, what is that message? Or is it already too late?
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
