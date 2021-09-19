Democrats and even some beleaguered Republicans have decided Virginia is now a “blue” state. In the color-coded politics of our era, that means we vote Democratic.
However, the state is not a monolith, and this year may offer an opportunity for a Republican to capture the governor’s mansion for the first time since 2009.
The contest is between political newcomer and businessman Glenn Youngkin (retired president of the Carlyle Group) and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Neither candidate has a particularly commanding edge at this point (recent polls have shown the race neck and neck), and with Labor Day marking the traditional kickoff of the campaign, the show is just beginning.
It will help Republicans that Donald Trump is no longer in the White House. The Trump presidency polarized Virginia’s vote in favor of the Democrats. But Trump is no longer in the news, and some moderates and conservatives who voted Democratic during the Trump years might be willing to return to their roots.
That said, knowing the intense anti-Trump feeling that still permeates Northern Virginia, the McAuliffe campaign has deftly tried to link Youngkin to Trump. These ads were easy to make, and they have a cringe factor to them. I am no Trump fan. However, while the ad was effective the first 25 times, after a while, the impact – the shock value if you will – started to wear off.
Some have accused the Youngkin campaign of lacking focus. This may be on purpose, because he has several different groups to court. Some in the GOP’s most conservative wing are still wary of him, and he desperately needs their support. So he is sticking to a decidedly conservative message on issues near and dear to the GOP base.
However, at the same time he is targeting concerns among moderate and swing voters in Northern Virginia about crime, taxes and spending. His support for the police, pledge to protect police officers against individual lawsuits, and effort to paint Democrats as anti-law enforcement are having an effect.
Also, many voters consider McAuliffe – liked by many but never beloved – a little shop-worn. As I heard one person put it, “Wasn’t he governor already?”
In Virginia, governors cannot run for re-election. But they can skip a term and run again, just as McAuliffe is doing. However, only one other governor (at least during the past 100 years) has been elected to a second term.
McAuliffe’s campaign also seems to have a message problem. He has focused on his record from his previous term, but he isn’t offering much of an argument as to why he deserves a second term.
Another opportunity for Youngkin, and Republicans in general, is the decidedly leftward tilt of the Virginia General Assembly. Many non-aligned and moderate voters who voted Democratic the past few years may feel it’s time to slow down that train. Some will see a vote for Youngkin as a way to do this.
Also, don’t forget Virginia’s contrarian tradition. For nearly 50 years, with only one exception, Virginians have elected governors from the opposite party of the one that controlled the White House. This is more than a cute aside. Virginians really do seem to favor a balance between state and national politics. It is a challenge that McAuliffe has acknowledged.
So, what’s the magic formula for Youngkin to win? First, he needs to campaign non-stop. His campaign had a sluggish start but now seems to be moving into high gear. This includes raising and spending a lot of money (it helps that he is worth $300 million) and then blanketing the airwaves and social media with his message.
Second, he needs to stress the bread-and-butter issues – crime and taxes – that could chip away at Northern Virginia’s massive Democratic edge. And third, he needs to do everything possible to up the turnout and widen his margin in “red Virginia.” These are the heavily Republican southwestern, southern and central regions of the state.
It’s a lot to ask from a newbie to elective politics. However, 2021 is a transition year, with a lot of political dynamics still in flux. Youngkin may not win, but he probably has the best chance of any statewide Republican in years.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
