The phrase “innovation in education” receives a lot of lip service. It makes the public and parents feel good. Candidates love to banter it around at election time.
However, the reality of introducing innovation into the business of teaching often falls short. We like to think that schools are focused on finding new ways to teach emerging and traditional subjects. However, when it comes to trying new ideas, bringing in outside perspectives on teaching and fully using Virginia’s educational resources, we haven’t done so well.
That’s why “Lab Schools,” as they’re called, could be an exciting opportunity. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has embraced this concept and has found bipartisan support in the General Assembly.
But before proceeding with this discussion, there needs to be some clarification as to what lab schools are and what they are not. That may mute some of the opposition.
First, lab schools are not charter schools. That’s a completely different concept. Rather, lab schools are a pairing between a college or university and a public school, or even an entire school system, designed to offer new ways of teaching and more variety to the curriculum.
The potential is considerable. The breadth of subjects local school systems could provide if their schools were paired with colleges and universities could be vast. Not only would this include new subjects, ones that simply can’t be offered by some school systems, but it would also introduce whole new ways of teaching them. This kind of creativity in education is scary to some but, fortunately, exciting to others.
We do have dual-enrollment programs with community colleges in Virginia. That initiative, which allows students to take college courses in high school, has been highly successful. However, lab schools take the concept further. It’s about helping the school, or school system, at all levels, academic and vocational, and at all grades, enhance the scope and breadth of instruction.
A bill to allow lab schools passed both houses, but with differences that still need to be resolved by a conference committee. Youngkin is open to signing it, but what’s keeping the bill from becoming law, or at least this seems to be the principal issue, is the question of who pays for them.
Colleges and universities want to help their communities, but they’re strapped for funds, so a new initiative is often out of the question. Local school system budgets are squeezed tight as well. So, some extra resources will be required from the state, which means the legislation has to include extra money. Younkin originally asked for $150 million, which, given the abundance of funds in the state’s coffers and the potential scope of the initiative, isn’t that much.
Some of those wary of this idea figure that any money spent on lab schools is money not spent on traditional public education. That’s partly true, but the money is still going toward exploring new and innovative ways to teach – and that’s a worthy cause.
When this notion was first floated by the administration of Gov. Bob McDonnell in 2012, George Mason University, the University of Virginia and Longwood University all expressed strong interest. Using state funds, each of these institutions developed detailed plans for these new collaborations. It was promising, but the next administration, fearful that this was some sort of back door to charter schools, let the initative die. About all that is left now is an archaic-looking web page. That was tragic.
Any idea that offers the possibility of enhancing the quality and breadth of public education should be given a chance. Laboratory schools are about reimagining the educational experience – drawing expertise, talent and resources from an experienced pool – and using it to grow the quality of our public schools.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.