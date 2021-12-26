It started early this year. Oh, wait, I think I said that last year, too. A Washington radio station started playing Christmas music – not just occasionally, but non-stop, 24/7. I mean, come on, it wasn’t even Thanksgiving yet.
A few other local stations start their non-stop yuletide playlist on Black Friday, but for this station it was all Christmas all the time. I love Christmas music. I always have. So, while sometimes taken aback by such an early start to the music, I don’t mind a bit.
Most of the stations that go heavy-duty into Christmas music have predictable playlists: “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “White Christmas,” and, to test my ability to keep from being driven insane, “Alvin and the Chipmunks” singing Christmas carols.
Most of the songs, with some exceptions, are what you might call secular Christmas carols. The more religious ones sneak in a little closer to Christmas Day. Curiously, it’s National Public Radio that plays the most non-secular music on Christmas Day.
My favorites are what most people would consider the traditional carols. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” a carol mentioned in Charles Dickens’ famous 1843 novelette “A Christmas Carol,” is my No. 1 pick; I can listen to it over and over. If I close my eyes, I am at London’s Trafalgar Square, a very long time ago on a snowy Christmas Eve
“Silent Night” does best – as many music professionals agree – without accompaniment. It was written in 1818 with the German title “Stille Nacht.” First performed on Christmas Eve at St. Nicholas Parish Church in Oberndorf, Austria, it was sung to a guitar accompaniment because the church organ was broken. If I remember the Disney version, it’s because the mice gnawed through the bellows.
Of course, my love of Christmas music had an early start. I still remember the lineup for our Christmas carol service on Christmas Eve in 1969 at Annandale Methodist Church. All my favorites: “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “O Come all ye Faithful,” and “What Child is This,” which is sung to “Greensleeves,” a traditional English folk song. Our church offered quite a production. They had three youth choirs – I was in one of them – along with an adult choir and a rocking organist. I think the rafters shook.
I also tend to like the songs that give us a view of the lighter side of Christmas. “Jingle Bells,” which I think I first sang with the rest of my class in the second grade at Belvedere Elementary School, is one song I think I know all the words to.
And yes, I can sing “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” too. Rudolph might have started out as an advertising gimmick for Montgomery Ward, but the song – sung originally by the famous Gene Autry – with the TV special airing every December for the past 57 years, has become an icon of American Christmas.
Perhaps one of the most famous Christmas songs was written by Irving Berlin. And my dad had a personal story to go with it. It’s “White Christmas,” the best-selling song in music history. It also has an uncanny ability, even for people who grew up in places where it never snowed, to bring back memories.
The captain of my dad’s ship in World War II was fond of having music played on the ship. However, he directed that this song not be played – because he had seen some of his most seasoned sailors cry when they heard it.
That, in a way, probably sums up why I find the songs of the season, both religious and secular, so compelling. They tell a story, warm the heart and sometimes in a few stanzas, bring back some warm and wonderful memories. Merry Christmas.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
