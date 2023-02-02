It’s one of the most duplicitous arrangements in Virginia politics and one open government activists have been fighting for decades – without success.
It’s Virginia’s own in-house political campaign contribution machine, and it represents one of the most egregious conflicts of interest in the country.
I am referring to Dominion Energy, the “power company” that supplies electricity to 2.5 million households and businesses in Virginia. The utility is big – and has an unsavory relationship with state lawmakers.
The relationship is not illegal. But it should be. At the very least, it smells bad, does a serious disservice to Virginia citizens and violates every tenet of good government.
The way it works is that the State Corporation Commission sets electricity rates to assure the power company is guaranteed a profit margin. Wouldn’t you like to have a business, with a captive customer base, where there is no competition to speak of and where the government guarantees you a generous profit margin? Russian oligarchs would be envious.
Since 2020, Dominion has given $4.9 million to Virginia political candidates, mostly running for the legislature – $2.9 million for Democrats and $2 million for Republicans. When it comes to political donations, Dominion doesn’t care what party you’re in, just where you sit in the power structure. The utility wants someone to lend a sympathetic ear, whether the issue is about maintaining its profit margin, bending a regulation or skirting an environmental rule.
We’re in the early stages of the 2023 campaign. Candidates are still filing. So expect the dollars contributed by Dominion in this highly contested General Assembly election to grow substantially.
There have been many efforts to short-circuit Dominion’s clout. Last year, Sens. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) and Richard Stuart (R-Montross) introduced a bill to prohibit Dominion from making political contributions in Virginia. It never got out of committee. Petersen tried again this year, but the bill again died in committee.
One reason these measures rarely see the light of day is that Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax), arguably the most powerful man in the Senate, takes Dominion’s money – $82,500 in his last election. He has gone out of his way to kill any reform legislation that would take Dominion out of the business of making political donations.
But let’s not just pick on Democrats, Republicans get in on the act, too. It’s a nonpartisan trough. Powerful Sen. Tommy Norment (R-Virginia Beach) took $30,000 from Dominion in his last campaign.
Virginia has a special and unique authority over Dominion. The commonwealth sets its rates (what you and I pay for electricity), approves refunds and adopts environmental rules that affect power companies.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t take any money from Dominion when he ran in 2021 and had some harsh words for the utility and its pay-to-play approach to politics. However, he hasn’t weighed in on the legislation to curb that political power. Perhaps it’s time he did.
Should Dominion be allowed to contribute campaign dollars to legislators and candidates who have such direct control over what they charge and how they operate? Your answer, in assessing this cozy relationship, I pray, is “no.”
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
