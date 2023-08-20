Campaign 2023 in Virginia is well underway. The parties have chosen their candidates, and my social media feed is already running hot and heavy with political ads.
The national GOP would love to sweep the General Assembly. On the heels of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s victory in 2021, it would be a real feather in their cap. What’s more, many people – individually and collectively, locally, statewide and nationally – have a lot riding on our election. But while Republicans may be confident, it’s not going to be that easy.
Several publications and pundits have tried to forecast the outcomes. But they haven’t been able to nail this one down. One reason is that almost every candidate, thanks to redistricting, is running in a new district, and a record number of districts, thanks to an unprecedented number of retirements, have open seats. The number of candidates who can claim the advantage of incumbency isn’t that substantial.
Also, the margins involved are thin. The margin in the House is a mere four seats. The Democrats flip three and they have a majority. In the Senate, Democrats have 22 seats, while the Republicans control 18.
The Republicans, through Youngkin’s political action committee and the GOP House Caucus, have already sunk millions of dollars into these races. The caucus PAC has targeted 12 seats as flippable.
Youngkin wants to hold on to the House and is desperate to change the makeup of the one body, the Senate, that has thwarted most of his conservative legislative agenda. That may prove to be heavy lifting. The number of marginal seats in the Senate, where the outcome could go either way, is estimated by some to be as few as four.
Youngkin, no surprise, isn’t simply interested in the balance of power in Richmond. If he can hold the House and swing the Senate to the Republican column, his national stature will probably increase substantially. Virginia is a purple state – or even a blue one. Flipping the Assembly and clearing the path for his conservative legislative initiatives will get Youngkin noticed – maybe even enough to make him a viable candidate for President.
But there are some big questions. The most recent legislative elections may not be useful predictors. The 2019 election occurred when former President Trump was in the White House – a motivator for Democrats – and in 2021 Terry McAuliffe’s woefully incompetent campaign opened the door to Republicans.
However, none of this may matter because there is a new variable, which wasn’t there during the past two statewide elections: abortion. In 2022 the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dobbs v. Jackson, overturned Roe v. Wade’s 50-year precedent, leaving abortion policy up to the states.
Most red states have already enacted harsh laws prohibiting abortion. Some are even trying to restrict access to abortion for their citizens should they travel out of state and restricting access to so-called “morning-after pills.” That has agitated a lot of women voters.
Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans favor tough restrictions on abortion. While this plays well with the Republican base, come Nov. 7, it may not go down well with mainstream voters – particularly if the 2022 midterm congressional elections are any guide. Abortion proved decisive for the Democrats. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-7th) ran heavily on this issue and won the election by almost 5 percentage points.
This will likely be the Democratic playbook. Indeed, it might be the only issue for the Democrats come Election Day. And it could well be the one thing that does what off-year elections can’t always do: turn out Democratic-leaning and independent voters. Turnout is what usually dogs Democrats in off-year elections.
With abortion figuring prominently, turnout for Democrats may be strong. With so many close districts and so few seats in the balance, that may be all it takes.
David Kerr is an adjunct professor of political science at Virginia Commonwealth University and has worked on Capitol Hill and for various federal agencies for many years.
